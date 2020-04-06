Poor weather and Covid-19 concerns drive feed sales spike in March

Pat Ryan of Liffey Mills said feed sales were being driven by atrocious ground conditions and poor grass growth.

Demand for bagged and bulk feed is running 15-20pc ahead of normal since the start of March due to a combination of the heavy rainfall, poor grass growth and the impact of the Covid-19.

Some merchants were sold out of bagged ration in the northwest earlier this month amid fears that local outlets could be shut due to Covid-19 and farmers left without feed.

Demand has settled over the last fortnight, but sales are still running well ahead of normal for this time of year.

James Strain of Inishowen Co-op said demand for animal ration from the co-op’s mill at Inishleigh Farm Feeds in Newtowncunningham had settled from the “crazy” levels experienced around St Patrick’s weekend. However, he said farmer purchasing remained strong.

Fiona Heslin of Aurivo in Mohil, Co Leitrim confirmed a massive lift in feed sales, both bags and bulk, since the start of the month. She said the lift in sales was definitely weather related.

Grass growth rates remained low all month, according to Teagasc’s Pasturebase service, with levels running at 14-17kgsDM/ha/day. This is well below that 20-28kgsDM/ha/day that would be expected for this time of year.

Mr Ryan predicted that demand for compound feed will remain high through the spring given the poor level of grass regrowth.

Meanwhile, ICOS chief executive, TJ Flanagan, urged patrons of co-operative stores and merchants to follow the Covid-19 protocols and help protect the health of other customers and staff.

“We will need to do our business differently for the foreseeable future. Customers of co-op stores should look to ordering product by phone or online if possible. Try to get product delivered, be organised, visit stores less frequently, collecting more of your requirements at each visit," Mr Flanagan said.

"We're in completely unchartered territory and we need to provide for scenarios that would ordinarily be unthinkable. Right now, the best advice to us is that we all need to maintain social distancing in order to minimise the spread of the disease,” he pointed out.

“In co-ops huge efforts have been made to allow trade to continue whilst protecting the health of customers and staff. I would appeal to all customers to fully co-operate with co-op staff, and to maintain that required distance between you and others. This is vitally important,” the ICOS leader insisted.

Online Editors