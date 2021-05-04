Poor grass growth sees ration sales jump 20pc

Dairy feed and calf ration sales have jumped 20pc compared to April last year as poor grass growth begins to bite.

Highly-stocked dairy farmers are struggling to keep grass in front of cows as growth rates remain stubbornly low.

Grass growth has struggled to top 50kg/ha/day over the last three weeks, and Teagasc’s Pasturebase shows that growth rates have been closer to 45kgs/ha/day in many parts of the country as the unseasonally cold weather continues to hold sway.

George Ramsbottom of Teagasc said a lot of farmers in the midlands and east have been forced to graze silage ground as grass covers tighten. Farmers report similar problems in the southwest.

Mr Ramsbottom said most highly-stocked farmers have also been forced to introduce more ration into the cows’ diet to compensate for the poor grass covers.

“It is a combination of the cold and dry weather,” Mr Ramsbottom said.

The cold easterly wind and night frosts have resulted in grass growth levels remaining 35-40pc below normal for this time of the year.

The situation has been compounded by a worsening soil moisture deficit, with many farmers reporting that ground conditions are “rock hard”.

Met Éireann figures show that rainfall totals for April are running 70-80pc below normal levels. Just 13mm of rain has fallen in Grange, Co Meath, compared to a mean for the month of 60mm. In Athenry rainfall during April totalled 24mm, compared to a mean of 72mm.

The low rainfall has resulted in significant soil moisture deficits developing. The deficit in the southern half of the country is around 40mm, with the figure ranging from 20mm to 28mm in northern areas.

With temperatures set to remain 3-4C below average, and a continuing risk of night frosts, grass growth is unlikely to improve in the short-term.

While Mr Ramsbottom said farmers were nowhere near crisis point, he admitted that feed bills were starting to rise. Many farmers are now feeding 4-5kg of meal per day, compared to a more general 2kgs per day.

Merchants report a jump in sales of concentrate feed as a result of the poor grass growth. Sales are running 15-20pc ahead of normal for this time of the year. This increase is confined primarily to dairy and calf rations.

In other dairy news, Teagasc has urged farmers to be on the lookout for phosphorous deficiency in cows. Cows licking stones or walls are an indication of the problem.

Where the problem is identified, Teagasc recommends supplementation with approximately 8-10g of additional phosphorus per cow per day.

This can be in included in the next load of concentrate, added to water troughs daily, or via high phosphorus salt licks placed in the field.

Indo Farming