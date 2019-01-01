Politicians urged to seal acceptable Brexit deal by UFU chief

In a new year message, UFU president Ivor Ferguson called on politicians to deliver an agreement that will facilitate trade with the rest of the UK and with the 27 remaining EU member states.

"The UFU has always made clear that what we want is free and frictionless trade," he said.

"Farmers have consistently said a 'no deal' outcome would be unacceptable for the future of farming. We are uncomfortable when we are drawn into mainstream politics, but that is inescapable when the future of our farming industry is on the negotiating table.