Police renew appeal for information following death of man in tractor accident

(stock photo)
FarmIreland Team

Police have once again appealed for information in connection with the death of Philip Capper.

Mr Capper, who was 29, died after a tractor he was travelling in came of the Back Road in Drumbo on Friday July 6.

He was originally from the Annaghmore area and was a member of Battlehill Pipe Band.

Constable McNee said: “A week ago today, a man who was a passenger in a green John Deere tragically lost his life as a result of this incident.  It is believed the tractor left the road shortly after 9.15 pm.

"I am asking again that anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1474 06/07/18.”

Online Editors

