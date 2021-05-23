Plans for rapid Covid testing at meat plants hit by HSE ‘reluctance’

The Department of Agriculture spent more than four months trying to convince public health authorities of the merits of introducing rapid Covid-19 testing for workers at meat processing plants.

However, they were met with “negative sentiments” and a “continued unexplained reluctance” to endorse their plans to try to tackle outbreaks in the meat industry, according to internal records.

The department had been involved in a pilot study of a factory last summer, which found particular high risks of infection in areas where meat was cut.

It discovered that 60 of the 100 workers who tested positive for Covid-19 had been working shifts in the boning hall where chilled air was being recirculated to keep conditions cool for food hygiene reasons.

As part of its recommendations, the report said the possibility of introducing rapid testing for meat processing plants should be considered.

Internal records show the Department began writing to the HSE last September, recommending “mass testing of the workforce in food businesses”.

The Department of Agriculture said its was willing to support and coordinate the evaluation to see if rapid testing could help stem Covid-19 outbreaks.

An email to public health authorities said: “It is not clear to us how we may secure the imprimatur of public health authorities at national level.”

Toward the end of September, a Department of Agriculture official with extensive experience of infectious diseases presented a proposal to public health officials.

An account of the briefing session said: “While there were some negative sentiments expressed by attendees at the meeting, Dr [name redacted] summed up by indicating that while rapid tests may not be perfect, some work to provide evidence on their use was indicated.”

The National Virus Reference Laboratory also indicated it was willing to lend the support of its most senior virologist in setting up a pilot study.

Emails reveal how the plan later hit a brick wall, with one message expressing frustration at the “continued unexplained reluctance of [the] HSE to endorse our proposal”.

The department said it would have to look at a Plan B to see if a trial could take place.

Internal emails describe concerns raised by both the food industry and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue of their efforts being seen as a solo run.

Read More

“They would be reluctant to do this if public health authorities were likely to dismiss these efforts as irrelevant or unhelpful,” it was stated.

By September 30, the Department was being told no alternative test, apart from the standard PCR-tests in use, was currently being approved, but that other options were being considered.

An internal email said: “I am just speculating, but if it is the case that some such report is imminent, it might partly explain a reluctance to move ahead of that in endorsing or even trialling/seeking to valid rapid test.”

By mid-October, the department told public health authorities there was a “significant appetite” within the food industry to roll-out rapid testing for workers as a risk management tool.

An email said this could be trialled at “little or no additional cost to the State (and with very little draw on already over-stretched public health resources)”.

One internal message explained how rapid testing might not be perfect, but “a reasonably good result today is a lot better than a perfect result in two to three days.”

In other emails, the department conceded there was “not much progress” to report on plans, even as it was reporting 11 open outbreaks in meat processing plants.

By early January, as the country grappled with the aftermath of a wave of Christmas Covid-19 infections, rapid testing still had not been trialled at a meat plant.

An internal email on January 7 said: “I strongly recommend that this approach be deployed with immediate effect by the meat industry as a risk management tool.”

However, public health authorities still had concerns with “their reluctance to date” related to rapid tests being used in an off-label way, according to emails.

Department records also reveal the HSE had said its computer systems could not cater for reporting of results from rapid antigen tests.

By the end of January, two trial tests finally took place at meat plants with three positive tests at one factory and “proof of concept” that rapid testing could help.

However, in mid-February the department was still trying to iron out issues with health authorities over a legal disclaimer for their use.

An email stated that: “[We are] still attempting to bring this matter to a conclusion with the HSE.”

A later message to public health authorities said food businesses had “a lot of concern” over further outbreaks and were open to deployment of any measures that could help avoid Covid-19 outbreaks “as soon as possible”.

A spokesman for the department said they had worked closely with the public health authorities throughout the pandemic.

“The adoption of RADT [rapid testing] by the food industry has been slower than expected, mostly due to the logistical and practical difficulties in deploying RADT as per agreed guidelines,” he said.

“[The Department] and Ibec representative groups (Meat Industry Ireland and Food Drink Ireland) have been engaging with food businesses to encourage greater use and to assist them in overcoming some of the difficulties they have encountered in commencing a testing programme.

“In line with advice from Hiqa, [the Department] is encouraging food businesses to take a risk-based approach to the deployment of RADT over the next few months.”

Read More

Sunday Independent