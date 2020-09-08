Plans for €40m beef plant on hold as objectors lodge appeal

Plans for a €40 million beef processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly have been put on hold. This follows Banagher man Desmond Kampff and others lodging an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Offaly County Council to give the green light to Chinese-backed Banagher Chilling Ltd last month. Mr Kampff lives around 1km from the proposed development. A self-described “lifelong environmentalist”, Mr Kampff has told An Bord Pleanála: “We are a group of concerned local people who fundamentally believe there is no justification for the development of a facility of this scale at this location.” The appeal states that existing meat processing plants in the region are currently operating at or under capacity, and the objection states: “If this plant was to operate at a viable capacity, it would lead to the failure of one or more of the existing plants under current conditions.” The appeal goes on to state: “We are also extremely concerned about the potential impact of this proposed development on the environment, both in terms of carbon emissions and climate change, and in relation to biodiversity”. Last month, after Banagher Chilling Ltd secured planning permission for the development, it emerged that a Government evaluation committee refused an immigrant investor programme application to one of the Chinese investors behind the project.

Policy

The former Minister for Agriculture, Barry Cowen, stated the application was refused after the committee concluded the project did not align with Government policy on the beef processing industry, and that it is not currently policy to pursue the development of additional plants where there is no established deficit in capacity.

A decision on the appeal is due in January.

Online Editors