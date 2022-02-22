Planning battles having a ‘chilling effect’ on agri-food development, insider warns

Costs: Glanbia suppliers are set to foot the bill for a two-year planning battle over a planned €140m Co Kilkenny cheese plant which concluded last week when the Supreme Court dismissed an An Taisce appeal aimed at overturning planning permission for the project

Legal and planning battles over food processing plants are having a “chilling effect” on development in the agri-food sector here, an industry source has warned.

It comes as Glanbia suppliers are set to foot the bill for a two-year planning battle over a planned €140m Co Kilkenny cheese plant which concluded last week when the Supreme Court dismissed an An Taisce appeal aimed at overturning planning permission for the project.

Meanwhile, an An Bord Pleanála decision on a proposed meat plant in Banagher is almost a year delayed, after Offaly County Council granted permission for the project back in July 2020.

In the wake of the Glanbia cheese plant decision last week, the industry source said capital infrastructure developments will be needed if the sector is to reach the Government’s target to increase the value of Irish agri-food exports to €21.5bln by 2030.

“How are we supposed to do that if we cannot add value by investing in infrastructure?” he said.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said there were “undoubtedly challenges” in terms of the amount of time planning decisions can take.

He said it was an issue the Government was very conscious of and said the Attorney General’s office was leading a review of the system to see how it could be improved.

“While we need to ensure there’s the opportunity for people to have their views considered and hold the system to account, it’s really important that there’s an efficient, effective system in place to ensure that investment can happen, to ensure the projects can move ahead and get decisions promptly,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Glanbia Ireland’s corporate affairs director Pat O’Keeffe said the financial impact of the delays to the cheese plant will be borne by farmers.

Some have suggested the costs could run into tens of millions when construction inflation, sales losses and on-farm losses are included.

On KCLR Radio, O’Keeffe said that while the Supreme Court’s decision was to be welcomed, the cost of the delay “doesn’t come out of thin air”, adding that “farmers ultimately own the business”.

Speaking on the same show, An Taisce’s natural environment officer Dr Elaine McGoff said the organisation have no agenda against farmers and the “anti-farming narrative” doesn’t come from them.

“All we are doing is pointing out there are environmental challenges,” she said.

“In a way, you can’t escape the divisive nature of this.”

Asked why An Taisce declined to meet with Glanbia to discuss the issues, Dr McGoff said unless Glanbia and their Dutch partners Royal A-Ware were willing to “significantly downscale the size of the plant” she didn’t think its concerns could have been addressed.