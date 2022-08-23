Planned dairy beef scheme not a sign calf exports are ending – ICMSA

The new approach would see a focus on improving the beef traits of calves born in dairy herds

A planned Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme under the new CAP should not be interpreted as a signal or an acceptance that calf exports might be ending, the ICMSA has warned.

It comes as the Department of Agriculture recently told farm organisations it had revised its approach to the scheme.

It said the new approach would see a focus on improving the beef traits of calves born in dairy herds, use of AI from high dairy beef index sires in dairy herds and to support retention of calves on the island, and greater integration into local production systems (dairy/beef systems).

However, the Department said no change to the payment rate of €20/head is planned.

The Chairperson of ICMSA’s Livestock committee, Des Morrison, who had long argued for a dairy beef scheme, said it was quite possible that the Department’s acceptance was motivated “to some degree” by their perception that pressure was growing to cease the export of calves.

“We were the sponsoring body for the scheme insofar as we proposed it and outlined the basic terms and conditions.

“So we can safely say what it was that motivated us and why we felt that this scheme was required and, as far as we are concerned, the Dairy Beef Calf Scheme was and is designed to better integrate our dairy and beef sectors and give farmers another viable option.

“We do not accept the premise that this is an anticipation of an ending to calf exports, because we do not accept that we need to end calf exports at all,” said Mr Morrison.

“If that is the basis on which the Department introduced it, then they can speak for themselves. But it’s very definitely not the basis on which ICMSA proposed it,” he said.

Mr Morrison said the Department should be defending the export sector and should look again at what he said was the “absolutely pathetic payment rates” that it is offering in the scheme.

“Whatever the reason farmers have for considering the Scheme, the payment rates are pathetic and mean that a potentially very important option and emission-effective sector is hopelessly underpowered and won’t be able to get going,” Mr Morrison said.