Pig farms under the microscope in Wexford as residents complain of 'unimaginable' smells

Councillors in Co Wexford are demand action over pig farm odours after numerous complaints from residents.

With residents near the piggery in Killuger claiming to endure an 'unimaginable' smell on an almost daily basis, those living near another farm in Taghmon are now reporting similar issues.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, Cathaoirleach Cllr Frank Staples first asked officials for an update on the situation at Killuger.

'The summer is coming and when you hear somebody say they're not looking forward to the summer, then you know how bad it is,' he said of a problem which has affected residents for the best part of four years now.

'We speak about people's mental health, but this is absolutely driving them round the bend there. I was there last summer myself and the smell is unimaginable. And I can just see this running on and on and on.'

Asking whether a change in feed was responsible for the smell and whether Wexford County Council (WCC) had investigated that, Cllr Staples said he feared the issue would not be resolved this year despite two court proceedings being instigated against the farm's owner.

However, because of those proceedings Executive Planner Liam Bowe would not be drawn on the issue for fear of prejudicing either case.

Cllr Lisa McDonald has been campaigning for penalties to be put in place on the farm in Killuger since it first became an issue, and she criticised WCC for taking an overly 'conservative response' towards it.

'The legal proceedings in place are in relation to air pollution and a ramp and slats. They are not adequate, it's a limited, conservative response to something which is becoming a menace,' she said.

Yet, while WCC awaits the results of those actions, a further issue has arisen in the Taghmon area where another piggery is causing problems for locals.

'There's 20 houses out here on the Ballynagale Road, where the smell is seeping into the houses, even with the windows closed,' said Cllr Jim Codd. 'People tell me they can smell it from two kilometres away. This farm was changed from a dairy to a pig farm - was there an application made for the change of use? And are WCC aware of the proximity of this particular pig farm to a river?

'It's nearly two years since I first heard about the pig farm in Killuger. And I, for one, am not going to be accepting a similar pace of progress in relation to the farm out here in Ballynagale.'

Cllr McDonald had also been contacted by concerned residents in Ballynagale.

'I've had the people from Ballynagale onto me over the weekend too and they've endured horrific smells,' she said. 'There was slurry spread around the land by the river, which could also have polluted the river; what in the name of God are we doing, sitting back and not reacting to this?

'This is commercialised farming, it's buying up dairy farms and turning them into industrial use, I said it at a meeting several years ago that this was an intensification of use and we need to grow a pair and literally take this on. We are the planning enforcement authority in the county and we need to be seen as such.'

Mr Bowe said a letter had been sent to the farmer in Ballynagale and that they had two months to respond.