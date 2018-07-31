Pig farmers losing up to €8 per animal

IFA pigs committee chairman, Tom Hogan, said current processor prices of €1.40/kg were 10c/kg below the cost of the production and could not be sustained by producers.

Mr Hogan said the seriousness of the situation for pig farmers needed to be highlighted to banks, pig factories, secondary processors, retailers and the Irish consumer.

"The current outlook, after six months of negative return, is where the crisis lies for the pig sector. Higher feed costs, labour cost and availability, and the continued increase in worldwide pork production are all combining to keep costs rising with no significant pig price rise in sight," Mr Hogan pointed out.