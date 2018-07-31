Farm Ireland
Pig farmers losing up to €8 per animal

Landrace pigs
Claire Fox

Pig farmers are losing up to €8 per finished animal at the moment, with the average fattening unit suffering losses of €3,500 per week, the IFA claimed this week.

IFA pigs committee chairman, Tom Hogan, said current processor prices of €1.40/kg were 10c/kg below the cost of the production and could not be sustained by producers.

Mr Hogan said the seriousness of the situation for pig farmers needed to be highlighted to banks, pig factories, secondary processors, retailers and the Irish consumer.

"The current outlook, after six months of negative return, is where the crisis lies for the pig sector. Higher feed costs, labour cost and availability, and the continued increase in worldwide pork production are all combining to keep costs rising with no significant pig price rise in sight," Mr Hogan pointed out.

The IFA representative claimed that price increases were urgently needed by pig farmers.

Following the expansion of the EU breeding-pig herd reported in the December 2017 livestock survey (+1.1pc year-on-year), EU pigmeat production rose by 4.1pc in tonnes in the first quarter of 2018 compared with 2017.

The growth rate was considerably higher in the EU-N13 (+10pc) than in the EU-15 (+3pc), with increases in most Member States, particularly in eastern Europe: Poland (+12pc), Romania (+18pc) and Slovakia (+19pc).

This fast growth is expected to moderate by the end of the year, due to low prices and struggling exports, to reach a total production of 24 million t in 2018 (+1.5pc year-on-year). In 2019, production should stabilise, but this will depend on export performance.

