Pictures: Inside a Ukrainian village where farmers stay for the wheat harvest but fear Russian attack

Local farm worker Vladimir takes a break from ploughing a field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. "We continue to work as good as we can despite the war. We can't get to some of our fields, there are mines or they are fighting. It's crazy how one person (Russian President Vladimir Putin) can turn our whole world upside down," Vladimir said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Anya Bonderenko takes care of her cousin's farm in the village of Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Bonderenko's cousin fled the village with his family the day after an aerial bombardment during Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Vera Babenko, 66, stands in the place where her kitchen used to be, after an aerial bomb exploded outside her farm, severely damaging her house, in the village of Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 2, 2022. People have started to patch up the damaged houses that can still be repaired. "I thought I could live my last days in peace and then this," said Babenko. She said a bomb landed just beside her house but said she had no plans to leave. "I want to rebuild my kitchen." REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A local farm worker unloads Ukrainian-made fertiliser from a truck to use on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in the farming village knows if it will be harvested. "We have planted all the wheat. But will we be able to grow anything and harvest it under the current circumstances?" said Vadim Aleksandrovich, director of Granary of Sloboda, a farming company that emerged from a former Soviet-era collective farm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers repair the roof of a farm building that was damaged by a mortar, in the village of Malaya Rohan, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Nina Bonderenko pushes a wheelbarrow as she takes care of her cousin's farm in Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. A week after Russian forces launched their invasion on February 24, the village was bombed locals said. "We were sitting in our cellar for four hours and read the Lord's Prayer. We wrapped the kids into blankets and just couldn't fall asleep until three or four in the morning," said Bonderenko. Bonderenko's cousin fled the village with his family the day after the aerial bombardment. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A farm worker looks at a rocket that had landed in a field, at a tractor yard in the village of Yakovlivka, after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 3, 2022. The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in the farming village knows if it will be harvested. "We have planted all the wheat. But will we be able to grow anything and harvest it under the current circumstances?" said Vadim Aleksandrovich, director of Granary of Sloboda, a farming company that emerged from a former Soviet-era collective farm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Local farm worker Vladimir takes a break from ploughing a field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. "We continue to work as good as we can despite the war. We can’t get to some of our fields, there are mines or they are fighting. It’s crazy how one person (Russian President Vladimir Putin) can turn our whole world upside down," Vladimir said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Vera Babenko, 66, stands in the place where her kitchen used to be, after an aerial bomb exploded outside her farm, severely damaging her house, in the village of Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 2, 2022. People have started to patch up the damaged houses that can still be repaired. "I thought I could live my last days in peace and then this," said Babenko. She said a bomb landed just beside her house but said she had no plans to leave. "I want to rebuild my kitchen." REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A local farm worker unloads Ukrainian-made fertiliser from a truck to use on a wheat field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in the farming village knows if it will be harvested. "We have planted all the wheat. But will we be able to grow anything and harvest it under the current circumstances?" said Vadim Aleksandrovich, director of Granary of Sloboda, a farming company that emerged from a former Soviet-era collective farm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Workers repair the roof of a farm building that was damaged by a mortar, in the village of Malaya Rohan, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Nina Bonderenko pushes a wheelbarrow as she takes care of her cousin's farm in Yakovlivka outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. A week after Russian forces launched their invasion on February 24, the village was bombed locals said. "We were sitting in our cellar for four hours and read the Lord's Prayer. We wrapped the kids into blankets and just couldn't fall asleep until three or four in the morning," said Bonderenko. Bonderenko's cousin fled the village with his family the day after the aerial bombardment. REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH "YAKOVLIVKA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A farm worker looks at a rocket that had landed in a field, at a tractor yard in the village of Yakovlivka, after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 3, 2022. The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in the farming village knows if it will be harvested. "We have planted all the wheat. But will we be able to grow anything and harvest it under the current circumstances?" said Vadim Aleksandrovich, director of Granary of Sloboda, a farming company that emerged from a former Soviet-era collective farm. REUTERS/Thomas Peter SEARCH "YAKOVLIVKA" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES

Local farm worker Vladimir takes a break from ploughing a field near the village of Yakovlivka after it was hit by an aerial bombardment outside Kharkiv, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, April 5, 2022. "We continue to work as good as we can despite the war. We can’t get to some of our fields, there are mines or they are fighting. It’s crazy how one person (Russian President Vladimir Putin) can turn our whole world upside down," Vladimir said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The wheat has been sown for the coming season but nobody in Yakovlivka, a small farming village outside Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, knows if it will be harvested.

A week after Russian forces launched their invasion on Feb. 24, the village was bombed. The head of the village administration said four people were killed and 11, including children, were wounded in the attack.

