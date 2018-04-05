Pictures: First shipment of emergency fodder arrives in Rosslare

Dairygold was the first to confirm it had organised for the importation of 2,500 tonnes of haylage and hay from the UK, with the first loads arriving today as it was not possible to source it locally.

It will be sold at the cost price of purchase.

“We have no doubt that this imported fodder is essential. Unfortunately, ground temperatures and grass growth remain well below normal for this time of year, so at this point in time it’s difficult to know when dairy farmers will be in a position to return to grazing,” said Dairygold chair John O’Gorman.