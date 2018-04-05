Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 5 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Pictures: First shipment of emergency fodder arrives in Rosslare

Pictured is the arrival of Dairygold’s first shipment of 2,500 tonnes of imported fodder from the UK arriving into Rosslare, Co Wexford this morning. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
Pictured is the arrival of Dairygold’s first shipment of 2,500 tonnes of imported fodder from the UK arriving into Rosslare, Co Wexford this morning. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

With some farmers warning they were already out of silage stocks and others on the brink, the first shipment of Emergency fodder arrived in Rosslare Port this morning.

Dairygold was the first to confirm it had organised for the importation of 2,500 tonnes of haylage and hay from the UK, with the first loads arriving today as it was not possible to source it locally.

It will be sold at the cost price of purchase.

“We have no doubt that this imported fodder is essential. Unfortunately, ground temperatures and grass growth remain well below normal for this time of year, so at this point in time it’s difficult to know when dairy farmers will be in a position to return to grazing,” said Dairygold chair John O’Gorman.

Further shipments are due daily right through the weekend and into next week. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
Further shipments are due daily right through the weekend and into next week. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Meanwhile, Kerry Group has confirmed it was importing 2,000 bales of hay from the UK over the weekend, LacPatrick Dairies has secured 4,000 tonnes of maize silage, while Glanbia has arranged for the importation of 1,000 tonnes of alfalfa from Spain.

Glanbia will also make a support payment of €50 per tonne for all feed purchased by co-op members during April as the tough weather was having a “significant impact on farmers and their animals”.

The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.
The shipment forms part of Dairygold’s ongoing efforts to help alleviate the current shortage of fodder for Irish farmers who are struggling with the effects of unseasonably cold and wet weather which has significantly hampered grass growth across the country. Picture: Nicola Reddy.

Government moves to alleviate the escalating fodder crisis have been blasted as “too little, too late” by under-pressure farmers.

The weather-related forage problems on the country’s farms have seen the major co-ops undertake the costly measure of importing fodder from the UK and Spain to ease pressures.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s confirmation of financial supports for the import of fodder from outside Ireland has been criticised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) as “too little, too late”.

It comes as farmers see little sign of respite for their waterlogged fields with poor grass growth as Met Éireann forecast a ‘status yellow’ rainfall warning across the south of the country, delivering a further 30mm to 50mm of rain over 24 hours from this afternoon.

Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

The Dublin Coroner's Court

Man died following 8ft fall through hay-barn roof in Cork - inquest
The aftermath of the collision between the lorry and tractor in Dungannon. Image: Belfast Telegraph

Tractor driver must live with memory of father's death: judge
Stock Image

'Farmers are going hungry to feed their animals'
IFA president Joe Healy

Opinion: Settlement can herald a new beginning for the IFA
Stock photo

Coroner calls lack of regulation on quad bikes 'alarming'
Picture: Paweł Kukiz Facebook

Cow escapes on way to slaughterhouse, smashes through metal fence,...

Third man arrested in connection with tractor theft


Top Stories

Komatsu's first purpose-built, agriculture and silage specific WA320-8 wheel loader – now available from distributor McHale Plant Sales.

Why the Komatsu WA320-8 wheel loader has proven itself popular amongst...

Farmers' plea to dog owners - 'The last thing farmers need is for their sheep to...
Larisa Tuaev, from Russia, gets battered by the waves yesterday at Sandycove, Co Dublin. Photos: Justin Farrelly

Weather warning: Eight counties face flood risk as heavy rain set to...
(Stock image)

Heavy rain leaves Northern Ireland potato farmers behind schedule in...
Pat Bowden with four-week-old Friesian calves in the purpose-built calf housing constructed last year

Rushing calves on to solids is 'a false economy'
Dairygold chairman John O’Gorman, chief executive Jim Woulfe and CFO Michael Harte as the dairy giant, which is Ireland’s largest farmer-owned dairy co-operative, announced its annual results in Dublin. Photo: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Dairygold lays 'Brexit-proof' plans as profits jump
Organic fruit and veg

Organic sector calls for more state supports