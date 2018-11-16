The risk of a no deal Brexit is substantial, and there is no point pretending otherwise, EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has warned.

Phil Hogan: 'Risk of a no deal Brexit is substantial, there's no point pretending otherwise'

Commissioner Hogan told delegates at the European Dairy Association’s Annual Convention in Dublin Castle that Ireland, which is one of the most exposed countries to the consequences of Brexit “has to be prepared for the worst-case scenario” of a no deal.

“The risk of a no deal Brexit is still substantial, and there is no point pretending otherwise. I have been a strong and consistent advocate for Ireland to be fully prepared for all possible outcomes, particularly the worst case scenario,” he said. “No country has as much exposure to Brexit as Ireland, and our agri-food sector is particularly at risk.”

He pointed out that 98pc of UK dairy imports come from EU countries and that 10,500 lorries pass through the port of Dover every day. In a no-deal scenario, he said that a seven-minute additional waiting period for inspections would add 10 hours of delays and additional cost of €111 per container. “The channel tunnel carries 27pc of French products by value into the UK, and 42pc of French imports back from the UK,” he added.