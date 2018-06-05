Penalties applied for breaches of live export regulations after animal rights group tracks lorries to Netherlands

He said that Irish authorities continue to apply stringent standards in respect of the welfare of animals during transport and that an investigation was carried out into circumstances of a number journeys undertaken by Irish calf exporters in recent months.

It comes following a recent investigation by animal rights group Eyes on Animals on a number of transporters from different countries leaving Rosslare port.

The journeys took place on March 13 when two teams from Eyes on Animals inspected calf trucks leaving Rosslare Port and heading to Cherbourg Port via the Stena Roll-on Roll-off ferry service.