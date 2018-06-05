Penalties applied for breaches of live export regulations after animal rights group tracks lorries to Netherlands
The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has that penalties have been applied to those found to have breached live export regulations.
He said that Irish authorities continue to apply stringent standards in respect of the welfare of animals during transport and that an investigation was carried out into circumstances of a number journeys undertaken by Irish calf exporters in recent months.
It comes following a recent investigation by animal rights group Eyes on Animals on a number of transporters from different countries leaving Rosslare port.
The journeys took place on March 13 when two teams from Eyes on Animals inspected calf trucks leaving Rosslare Port and heading to Cherbourg Port via the Stena Roll-on Roll-off ferry service.
The Group claimed the ferry journey took 19 hours in total (including a 1.5 hour delay).
It also said that at least six of the calf trucks that came off the Stena Carrier did not stop at the first available control post, to unload the calves as they should, according to the EU regulations.
“Instead they drove to a different Qualivia control post, situated in Abbeville, a further drive of 5 hours resulting in all of these trucks exceeding the maximum allowed transport time of 19 hours (9-1-9) for unweaned calves”, the group said.
In the Dail, last week Minister Creed said in relation to the Irish trucks involved, a thorough investigation has taken place into the circumstances of the journeys undertaken. This was carried out in conjunction with the French authorities, he said.