Pedigree bull sales ‘impossible’ due to Level 5 protocols — Charolais Society

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) has hit out against the Department’s “unworkable” Level 5 mart protocols following its first pedigree bull sale of 2021.

ICCS secretary Nevan McKiernan said its online sale, which took place in Tullamore last Saturday, achieved just a 63pc clearance rate, with many breeders and buyers left “angry” after investing substantial time and money to prepare for the event.

Mr McKiernan said: “No exhibitors were allowed on site during viewing time, so when buyers came in to view the bulls, by appointment, there were no exhibitors there.

“It was very hard for a buyer to look at a bull standing up in a pen beside another bull and pay four or five thousand euro for that bull – it’s different with a normal commercial animal.

“Some bulls kept lying down too. I wouldn’t be fit to buy a bull without seeing him walking — you need to see the legs.

During the sale ICCS staff led bulls up and down to the ring which, he says was “a safety concern”.

“There is no reason one person per exhibitor could not have stayed with their animals during viewing time for health and safety reasons and for buyers coming in to view. Having us lead out other men’s bulls was a safety issue.

“Men travelled four and five hours from the top of Donegal and were very angry that they couldn’t get in to even talk to a buyer about their animals or to show their animals to a buyer after all their preparations.

While McKiernan said ICCS did “the best we could” he says the current protocols make it impossible to run a pedigree sale.

“It was just mad and ridiculous and it absolutely affected trade. On Saturday only 63pc of the bulls forward sold; there was a large amount not bought.

"While the average was good, we must take into account that high priced bulls are bringing up the average – two of them sold to Great Britain (GB) and another to Northern Ireland. From our main Irish buyers, it was a poor show from them,” he said also cautioning about the impact of a new import requirement for cattle going to GB.

Brexit rule

The post-Brexit rule — set by UK authorities — outlines that EU-origin cattle must be certified as having remained for 40 days on the holding of origin before import into GB. As such vendors are having to maintain animals on behalf of GB purchasers for 40 days post-sale.

"On Saturday there was one GB customer that bought two bulls, but he had an agreement with another party to take the bulls and hold them for 40 days.

“But the big test for that rule will be premier sales coming up - we have a premier sale on March 20 in Elphin and a lot of those bulls will go to Northern Ireland and GB,” he said.

But ultimately on the Covid-19 protocols McKiernan is urging the Department to reconsider the procedures in place.

“For the rest of spring for all bull sales, one person per exhibitor must be allowed to stay with their animal at all times. This is necessary from a health and safety aspect, but also to allow a buyer to see them.

“Or else bull sales will called off as there will be a bad trade and it will just be a disaster. We need a bit of common sense to prevail because these bull sales are essential for the breeding season,” he said.

‘Power trip’

Eimear McGuinness of Mart Managers of Ireland also criticised the Department’s lockdown protocol regime for pedigree sales this spring.

“Annoyed goes beyond what we feel this week. Marts and breed societies have worked so hard to keep sales going through all of this and at great expense.

“The Department could have tightened up on rules if they had wanted, but instead they chose to punish farmers at the ICCS sale.

“They used the ICCS sale like a test. All the poor farmers who spent time and money getting bulls ready for the sale were the big losers and that who we are most angry for.

“Shame on the Department, for some it seems to just be a power trip,” said McGuinness who is also manager at Donegal Livestock Mart. She also added that her concerns regarding the Irish Charolais Cattle Society sale have been raised with Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue.

