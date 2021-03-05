Peat consultation group meets as harvest 2021 looms

The first meeting of the peat consultation working group – which is examining a review on the use of peat moss in the horticulture industry – has taken place.

It is understood that the legislative provisions in relation to peat extraction for horticulture were discussed at the meeting, however, it is not year clear whether harvesting will be able to resume in time for the upcoming harvest season.

Speaking ahead of the meeting IFA horticulture chairman Paul Brophy said the priority of the consultation group must be the resumption of the harvesting of horticultural peat immediately.

He outlined that the Irish horticulture sector is a significant contributor to the Irish economy, with a farm gate value of €437 million. It employs an estimated 6,600 people, while a further 11,000 are employed in downstream businesses.

Recently addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture Mr Brophy – the largest broccoli grower in the country – called for the "urgent introduction” of new legislation to allow horticultural peat harvesting to resume."‘It’s very contradictory of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Climate Action to recommend the expansion of the horticulture sector to avail of opportunities for import substitution and farm diversification, while the native raw material is being reduced.

“There is no viable alternative to peat in sections of the commercial horticulture sector.

“As a major segment of the Irish horticulture sector relies on peat, particularly the mushroom and ornamental sectors, the ending of peat harvesting will have a negative impact.

“Producers will either have to close their business or import peat, which would add extra cost to their business. In the current market environment, it would be impossible to retrieve these costs from the market. This would also have adverse knock-on effects for the tillage, poultry and forestry sectors, resulting in a considerable blow to the rural economy.”

In a statement a spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said that invitations had been issued to Government Departments, state agencies, industry stakeholders and environmental non-government organisations to nominate representatives to the working group.

"The working group will examine the issues which were identified during the review of the use of peat moss in the horticultural industry.

"The first meeting of the working group will discuss legislative provisions in relation to peat extraction for horticulture will be discussed at this meeting.”

Rewetting ‘contradiction’

Meanwhile, speaking after a meeting with Bord na Móna (BNM) on the reasons and procedures around the proposed BNM rewetting project at this week’s Agriculture Committee meeting, ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, said that a lot of matters had been clarified as far as his association is concerned.

While the farm leader acknowledged the semi-state company’s commitment to work with adjoining landowners, he also pointed to what he said was an “inescapable contradiction” in BNM's position.

“We accept that Bord na Móna think that they’re won’t be a problem with adjoining lands and that they sincerely want us all to proceed on that basis.

"But the inescapable contradiction in their position is this - if there isn’t going to be a problem at some future stage, and if Bord na Móna are certain that there isn’t going to be a problem, then they won’t mind putting that certainty in writing along with a commitment to make good any damage that will result if they are proved wrong.

“Nobody’s doubting their good faith here or indeed their expertise. All ICMSA and its members are saying is that, if Bord na Móna is so certain about their project then they won’t, they can’t object to signing an agreement based on that certainty.

"That’s needed because I’m going to repeat what we said the very first day this was mooted: the day is long gone when farmers are going to take someone’s word on something as potentially significant as this project.

"I’m afraid we’re well past that now. We’re not going to be fools for anyone anymore. If Bord na Móna is as certain as they say, then they won’t mind putting their opinion in writing.”

The ICMSA president described the BNM project is “a hugely significant change of land” in the midlands and he said that “a flagship project like this deserves clear written commitments” to adjoining landowners that will stand the test of time and that will protect future generations of farmers.

He welcomed the commitment from the BNM delegation to consider this matter internally and he expressed hope that BNM will react positively to this proposal.

Online Editors