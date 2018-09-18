Payments worth over €185.6m issue under 2018 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme

The €185.6m issuing in the first tranche of payments in 2018 is significantly increased on the equivalent 2017 figure of €160m.

In addition, the number of farmers being paid in this first tranche has increased from 75,000 in 2017 to almost 77,000 this year.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said he is conscious of the many challenges faced by farmers in the past year due to adverse weather conditions and other external factors.