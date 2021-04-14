Payments to second ex-Bóthar CEO being probed by charity

International aid charity Bóthar is looking into financial transactions involving a second former chief executive.

The probe relates to “substantial payments” allegedly received by the charity’s founder Peter Ireton in the four years after he stepped down as CEO in 2011.

Mr Ireton (69) has denied any impropriety, insisting he remained a member of staff for the period in question, working as the organisation’s director of strategy.

But Bóthar chairman Harry Lawlor has said that as far as the board was concerned, Mr Ireton retired in 2011.

The existence of the investigation was disclosed in High Court proceedings where the charity claims Mr Ireton’s successor David Moloney misappropriated €465,000.

Bóthar secured a court order last week temporarily freezing the assets of Mr Moloney, who resigned as chief executive in February. It has also reported matters to An Garda Síochána, while an investigation by the Charities Regulator has been ongoing since last October.

In an affidavit, Mr Lawlor said it had “very recently come to light that Mr Ireton continued to receive substantial payments from Bóthar after his retirement in 2011 until at least April 30, 2015”. Mr Lawlor said “these and other transactions involving Mr Ireton” were being investigated by the board. “A question arises as to whether these payments were made with the board’s knowledge or consent,” he said.

Mr Lawlor said the charity would await the conclusion of its investigation before deciding whether to pursue Mr ­Ireton for wrongdoing.

The sums at the centre of the probe have not been disclosed. Bóthar did not respond to queries from the Irish Independent on this and other issues.

Mr Ireton was one of the founders of the Limerick- based charity, which provides farm animals to poor families in developing countries, and he was its chief executive for 20 years. He said he had not been contacted by the charity about its investigation.

“This was all news to me. I didn’t know anything about it,” he told the Irish Independent.

“I am amazed. But I do want to deal with the situation.”

Mr Ireton insisted, contrary to what was alleged in the affidavit, he did not retire in 2011.

“I continued working for the organisation until May 1, 2015. I was an employee. I was on staff. That was done openly. Everybody on the board and everybody else that I am aware of were very familiar with that,” he said.

Mr Ireton said during this period he continued to go to board meetings and worked with members of the board.

He said the charity helped lift tens of thousands of families out of poverty and he was “saddened” by the controversy now engulfing it. He said he would be willing to return to it to help sort out its current difficulties “if that could be done”.

“It is certainly in a state now. That is for sure,” he said.

In his affidavit, Mr Lawlor said Mr Ireton continued to regularly attend board meetings “as a guest in his capacity as a founding member” after stepping down as CEO.

He also said the board was aware Mr Ireton continued, in the background, to support his successor Mr Moloney and that he also helped with ­specific fundraising events.

Mr Lawlor has alleged Mr Moloney conspired with others to have him removed as chairman in 2019 after the board commenced an investigation into Mr Moloney’s conduct.

The chairman temporarily stood down for 12 weeks when staff engaged in industrial action after a letter from a governance consultant raised concerns that the length of his tenure on the board, almost 30 years, was over three times the recommended average.

The letter said Bóthar’s reputation was suffering with Irish Aid, which refused funding applications in 2018 and 2019.

According to Mr Lawlor, emails show Mr Moloney gave Mr Ireton a draft version of the consultant’s letter before it went to the board and sought his thoughts on it.

Mr Ireton declined to ­comment on this claim.