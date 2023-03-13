Farming

Pay farmers to produce biofuel, lorry drivers chief suggests

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Rather than paying farmers to exit livestock production, farmers should instead be encouraged to produce crops for biofuel, Eugene Drennan, President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, has suggested.

Drennan has highlighted that the new Euro 6 and Euro 7 engine technologies used in modern lorries can run on HVO fuel, a type of diesel produced from vegetable oils.

