Paul Kimmage examines the troubling case of the whistleblower in the Department of Agriculture


A senior official in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has alleged that fraud, widespread wrongdoing and regulation breaches have not been properly investigated in cases dating back almost a decade.

The official has also claimed that a number of investigations by Department inspectors were hampered by high-level political interference and vested interests.

In one case involving a Kilkenny-based company, Animal Farmacy, an investigation into what were described by an inspector as evidence of breaches of regulations was stopped in its early stages following representations to three senior politicians, including then taoiseach Enda Kenny.

