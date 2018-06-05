‘Patience and extreme caution needed’ - After horror road tragedy all road users urged to be on their guard as farming activities ratchet up

FarmIreland.ie

All road users to be on their guard as farming activities ratchet up and in the wake of a horror accident involving a tractor over the bank holiday weekend.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/news/farming-news/patience-and-extreme-caution-needed-after-horror-road-tragedy-all-road-users-urged-to-be-on-their-guard-as-farming-activities-ratchet-up-36978847.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36977819.ece/c092d/AUTOCROP/h342/Crash%20Buttevant%207.jpg