‘Patience and extreme caution needed’ - After horror road tragedy all road users urged to be on their guard as farming activities ratchet up
All road users to be on their guard as farming activities ratchet up and in the wake of a horror accident involving a tractor over the bank holiday weekend.
The 39-year-old man died after the van he was driving collided head-on with a tractor on a rural road in north Cork around 1pm yesterday.
His 15-year-old daughter, a passenger in the van, was last night fighting for her life, while a 17-year-old boy, a family friend, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.
In a tragic twist, it has emerged that the man's partner was following behind in a car and came across the scene just moments after the collision.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. He and the teenagers are all from the Mallow area.
It took emergency services around two hours to cut the injured teenagers from the van, such was the damage caused by the crash.
They were then airlifted to the GAA pitch at Bishopstown in Cork city before being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH). Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and Rescue Helicopter 112 attended the scene.
The driver of the tractor, a man aged in his late 20s, was not injured in the crash.