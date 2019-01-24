Over half of farmers who applied for fodder transport support scheme fail to qualify for support

Over half of farmers who applied for the Department of Agriculture's Fodder Transport Support scheme were deemed to be ineligible.

In response to the problems experienced in parts of the West and North-West in the late autumn and winter of last year, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed introduced a targeted ‘Fodder Transport Support measure’ to provide additional assistance to those livestock farmers in parts of the West and North West severely affected by fodder shortages.

The main purpose of the measure was to support the cost of transporting fodder between those areas where it was plentiful and those where it was scarce. The continuation of cold wet weather throughout March 2018 resulted in a serious delay to the onset of spring. Grass growth remained negligible, ground stayed wet and livestock had to remain housed in many cases.

This resulted in the fodder problem extending countrywide with a consequent tightening of fodder availability nationally. In response, the Minister extended the Fodder Transport Support measure to all counties to ensure that there was adequate fodder available to feed the national herd.