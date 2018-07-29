The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) led a rescue team which saved over 72 pigs from a slurry tank on a farm in Co Antrim on Sunday.

Over 70 pigs saved from slurry tank in Northern Ireland's largest ever animal rescue operation

It was the largest animal rescue operation in the history of Northern Ireland and lasted nearly seven hours on the farm on the Ballinderry Road in Aghalee.

Six NIFRS appliances attended the incident along with a specialist rescue team and a large animal rescue team. The pigs, weighing over 100 kilos each, fell into the slurry tank when concrete slots gave way. Unfortunately two pigs died during the operation.

Aghalee farmer Nigel Grant thanked the Fire Service for their work in rescuing his pigs. "We had a good outcome, out of all the pigs in the tank we lost two. I can't praise the fire brigade enough," he told Q Radio.