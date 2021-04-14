Over 30pc of farmers ‘at risk of burnout’ with no holiday in 3 years

Almost a third of farmers are “at risk of burnout” as they have not taken a week-long holiday “for the last three years or more”, ifac’s annual farm report has found.

The report, which surveyed 1,700 farmers from across the country, also reveals that three in four (75pc) say Covid-19 has “negatively impacted” their social life, and that two out of five (42pc) “don’t know who to call for support”.

Furthermore, on the topic of farmer wellbeing, three in four (75pc) farmers say they will take the Covid-19 vaccine, however, 19pc say they are “unsure”, while 6pc are “not planning to take it”.

In other areas, the farming, food and agribusiness services firm also found an evident trend highlighting the increasing role of technology on-farm over the last year.

More than 70pc of farmers want online buying and selling in the marts to continue post-pandemic, with 86pc saying the rollout of rural broadband is an “an urgent requirement” for business tasks, including banking.

For the third year in a row, the survey results indicate that “farmers of all ages” are continuing to put off succession planning – less than a quarter (24pc) have identified a future successor, with almost one in three (31pc) saying their farm business is “not viable enough”.

Additionally, three out of five (58pc) don’t complete any budgets or cash flows; of those who employ non-family farm labour, only 21pc have written contracts of employment in place and only 17pc have an employee handbook; and less than a quarter (24pc) know how much they need to have in their pension to provide a €200 per week income from the age of 65.

Other key takeaways include: two out of five (40pc) don’t have a Will in place; and 81pc say they will still be farming in five years while 12pc don’t know. As an employer, more than 20pc say it’s hard to find people with the right skills.

Increasing herds

In terms of sector sentiments, three out of four dairy farmers have “a positive outlook” for their sector. However, just two out of five farmers have a positive outlook in other sectors.

Just one in four dairy farmers believe that their farm is not providing sufficient income to support their family. By sharp contrast, a staggering nine out of 10 beef farmers believe their farm isn’t providing sufficient income to support their family.

Yet, a whopping 84pc of farmers said they “will maintain or increase herd numbers” over the next three years.

On the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, 21pc said Covid-19 has negatively impacted their farm income, while just 5pc feel Brexit will have no impact on the farming sector.

Announcing the report, Ifac CEO John Donoghue said: “Like many industries, the farming community have had to adjust to the challenges and changes and our annual Farm Report shows just how Irish farmers have been affected.

"The adoption of technology has accelerated, with tech now playing an increasingly important role in farm management. While less than a quarter of farmers say the pandemic has negatively impacted their farm income, and some have even been able to diversify their revenue streams during Covid, the findings also shine a stark light on the community disengagement and social isolation that many farmers are feeling all across the country.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty about the future of farming and concerns about the cost of Covid, the impact of Brexit on the wider economy, and the costs associated with tackling climate change weigh heavily on the minds of Irish farmers.

"Despite almost a third of Irish farmers saying they want to remain involved in the farm after retirement, for the third year in a row our survey shows that farmers are slow to act in relation to succession planning – something necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of rural Ireland.”

However, Mr Donoghue says there is also evidence of positivity and resilience in Irish farming with 81pc of survey respondents saying they will still be farming in three years.

"The big opportunity for Irish farmers to enhance their profitability and secure their futures is planning. From budgeting and succession planning to structure reviews and looking after their farm team – all areas our team of financial experts is well-placed to support and advise on.”

Ifac’s Irish Farm Report 2021, entitled ‘Growing Your Future’, features analysis and tips for each sector (including dairy, beef, sheep, tillage, poultry, pigs and forestry), as well as information on CAP reform, technology, the environment, Brexit, succession, farm structures, pensions, hiring, diversification and farmer wellbeing.

