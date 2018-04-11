Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 11 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Over 30 cows worth thousands stolen from Northern farms

stock photo)
stock photo)

More than 30 cows have been stolen from two farms in a village in Co Tyrone.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the thefts in Aughnacloy.

The value of the cows stolen is believed to be in the thousands.

Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew urged farmers to be vigilant in the wake of the thefts, saying it would have a "huge impact especially financially on the farmers",

"I would urge all farmers in the area to work with the PSNI in branding livestock and setting up a farm watch scheme, as a coordinated approach to this crime is needed."

In one of the incidents 22 cattle were stolen from sheds on Glassdrummond Road.

These were a mixture of breeds including Friesians, Charolais and Limousin which were taken between March 30 and April 2.

All tag numbers and details of the cows have been passed on from local officers to the Department of Agriculture's Enforcement Team.

In another incident which happened between 6pm on February 24 and 6pm on February 25, nine heifers were stolen from a shed at a farm in Aughnacloy, with a lock being cut to gain access.

The cows are each estimated to be worth £5,500 by the owner.

In a statement on the PSNI Dungannon & South Tyrone, a police spokesperson said: "Both of these incidents are a major loss to both farmers' livelihoods, the cattle are of high value.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with any information, to help us track down suspects and we are keen to share this information in our rural areas.

"We have spoken to our Crime Prevention Officer who is advising farmers to check livestock often but avoid setting a pattern by varying times.

"Look for signs of suspicious activity - meal on the ground, footprints, tyre tracks. Consider the use of wildlife cameras on out farms and display appropriate signage."


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Belfast Telegraph

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Mairead McGuinness MEP

Mairead McGuiness tipped for Presidency
Shannon Airport has 400 acres of grass

Shannon Airport offers to bring grass cutting forward to support farmers through...
Picture Credit:Frank McGrath

'Dairy farmers in massive trouble if there isn't a change in the weather' -...
Stock picture

'Hard-working and honest' farmer who died in a farming accident named...
Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fail to demand short-term loan to compensate farmers for fodder crisis...
Image: Belfast Telegraph

Stolen tractor ploughs into side of house causing significant damage
Cattle in the sheds at Rory McEvoys farm near Mountmellick, Co Laois. Picture Credit:FRank Mc Grath

Co-ops warned goodwill generated by fodder crisis support will be 'destroyed'...


Top Stories

Tom Keogh at Keogh's farm and crisp factory in Oldtown, Co. Dublin. Photo: Douglas O'Connor

Dublin potato farmers secure major contract with the largest international...
DUP leader Arlene Foster. Photo: PA

Arlene Foster's ex-advisor admits email to farmer relation about heating...
Ferrying neighbours through the floods at Mukanagh, Athlone in 2015. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Children of flood-affected farmers to get planning exemptions
Stock Image

Major calf exporter moves to buying bulk of its calves direct from farmers
Martin Sexton (left), from Lakeland Agri, with farmer Gerard Reilly as fodder was delivered to his farm in Virginia, Co Cavan

Farmers facing fodder crisis 'double whammy'
Castletown Cox estate comes with 340 acres of grassland and tillage. Photo: Knight Frank

In Pictures: International buyer snaps up 513ac Castletown Cox...

Watch: Fodder crisis song a hit across the country