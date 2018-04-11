Over 30 cows worth thousands stolen from Northern farms

More than 30 cows have been stolen from two farms in a village in Co Tyrone.

Police are appealing to the public for information about the thefts in Aughnacloy.

The value of the cows stolen is believed to be in the thousands. Sinn Fein Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew urged farmers to be vigilant in the wake of the thefts, saying it would have a "huge impact especially financially on the farmers",

"I would urge all farmers in the area to work with the PSNI in branding livestock and setting up a farm watch scheme, as a coordinated approach to this crime is needed." In one of the incidents 22 cattle were stolen from sheds on Glassdrummond Road.