Farmer representatives have warned that the fair deal scheme will be challenged in the courts unless changes are made.

Farmer representatives have warned that the fair deal scheme will be challenged in the courts unless changes are made.

'Outrageously unfair' - Only a matter of time before Fair Deal scheme will be challenged in the courts say ICSA

The Irish Independent revealed last week that ministers had agreed changes to the scheme that will put farmland and family businesses on a similar footing to the family home.

Under the current regime, farm and business owners are required to give the State 7.5pc of the value of their land for every year spent in a nursing home. This will now be capped at three years. ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock has said that there is a still a major sticking point in relation to the Fair Deal Scheme.

“ICSA welcomes the move to limit contributions from a family business to three years of nursing home care. “However, there is a major question mark about the constitutionality of taking funding from the forced sale of land from a person who is not actually the beneficiary of the nursing home care.”