'Our sector is in crisis' - farmers bring parts of city to standstill

About 60 farmers blocked streets around Merrion Square and Stephen's Green with their tractors as part of a 24-hour demonstration that continues until lunchtime today.

The protest is over a number of issues including beef prices, carbon tax and securing the survival of rural Ireland.

A beef task-force was established by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed late last year as a forum for resolving disputes related to beef prices.

The task-force has met twice, but farmers said they were still unhappy because the next meeting would not be held until March.

Speaking at the protest, farmer Finbar Reburn, from Co Cavan, said the Government seemed to be unaware the sector was in "crisis".

"A crisis is a crisis, it entails meeting all the parties within a very short period of time," he told the Irish Independent.

"We've been fobbed off again for some date in March again for the next task-force meeting. This doesn't sound like an agricultural crisis to me."

Another protester, Sinead Higgins, from Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, said the demonstration would go on for "as long as it takes".

"Enough is enough. Farmers aren't getting a fair price for a quality product.

"It's maddening. I don't know why nothing has changed, the Government is just not listening. No one is doing anything, it's all talk.

"We're from a contracting background. The carbon tax on green diesel means the farmer is going to have to pay more, and the contractor's job is to get the money out of the farmer when he doesn't have it," she said.

"For us to buy diesel now, it's going to cost more, but we can't charge the farmer more because he hasn't got it. It's crazy.

"The whole country is a mess. Agriculture is a mess. All they want to do is cover the whole country in concrete and forget about it.

"We're from rural Ireland. It's not like Dublin. They're on about electric cars. How are we going to work electric cars down in the country? It's a joke. They want to just forget about us."

Ollie McEvoy, from Co Cavan, said: "Not one thing has changed since the last protest. The price of beef has stayed the same, and not one cent up. That's why we're back today. The carbon tax is going to just cripple the contractors and the farmers around the country with the diesel."

Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Square, Pearse Street and St Stephen's Green South were closed during the protest, while bus corridors were unaffected. Gardaí have advised motorists to use public transport for the duration of the protest, which is not being supported by the main farming organisations.

It is the second time farmers brought the capital's streets to a halt in recent months. Last November, 1,000 farmers protested at Leinster House and Merrion Square.

