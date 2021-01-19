Farming

Farming

Origin Green is ‘built on evidence’, insists Bord Bia's Tara McCarthy

She said the scheme is based on results provided by farmers and producers

Tara McCarthy of Bord Bia Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy has defended the work of Origin Green stating that its results are based on the evidence of member farms.

Ms McCarthy was responding to comments in a recent letter from EPA director general Laura Burke to the Department of Agriculture on the upcoming 2030 Agri-Food Strategy, a 10-year programme that will replace Food Wise 2025.

In the letter, Ms Burke contends that the environmental sustainability of Ireland’s agri-food sector as a whole “is largely not supported by evidence”. Ms Burke pointed to the role of Origin Green and other labelling schemes in leveraging Ireland’s ”green” reputation in relation to food.

