Origin Green is ‘built on evidence’, insists Bord Bia's Tara McCarthy

Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy has defended the work of Origin Green stating that its results are based on the evidence of member farms.

Ms McCarthy was responding to comments in a recent letter from EPA director general Laura Burke to the Department of Agriculture on the upcoming 2030 Agri-Food Strategy, a 10-year programme that will replace Food Wise 2025.

In the letter, Ms Burke contends that the environmental sustainability of Ireland’s agri-food sector as a whole “is largely not supported by evidence”. Ms Burke pointed to the role of Origin Green and other labelling schemes in leveraging Ireland’s ”green” reputation in relation to food.

Speaking to the Farming Independent on this, Ms McCarthy said she finds “no fault” with such challenges. “The EPA calling out the need for Ireland’s agri-food industry to take our sustainability results seriously, we would absolutely agree with. We find no fault in that. "Origin Green is built on evidence, it is not reporting on Ireland’s ‘whole of country’ environmental performance, it is only reporting on the farmers and the producers that are members of the scheme. "Not withstanding that, we are very conscious that the reputation of Ireland’s country performance stays aligned to what we are speaking to in the market.” The need for greater emphasis on sustainability is a key theme of Bord Bia’s newly-published Performance and Prospects 2020/2021 report. It found total exports fell by just 2pc to €13bn in 2020, despite severe market disruption due to Covid-19. Read More The value of beef exports dropped 2pc to €1.9bn, while EU beef consumption fell 2pc. The China market closure was a compounding factor too. Sheep-meat values grew 12pc to €356m, pig-meat exports grew 14pc to €586m; poultry exports fell 2pc to €152m. Dairy exports lifted 3pc in value to €5.2bn, with strong specialised powders growth. Butter exports were worth €961.4m; cheese exports €961m. Horticulture and cereal exports grew 8pc to €221m, alcohol exports declined 19pc to €1.3bn. Ms McCarthy said: “Climate change will present multi-faceted challenges to the agri-food and drinks sector and communications on our production system and third party verified ‘Origin Green’ standards will become more essential for exporters in the coming years.” On dairy’s 2021 outlook, she said continued growth in domestic milk supply is expected to rise 3pc-4pc. "We see the national dairy herd continue to increase in size and production per cow. But while the Irish dairy industry is well positioned, it will be increasingly important to continue to address questions on sustainability and animal welfare to show demonstrable actions are being taken to protect and encourage biodiversity, water quality, the welfare of our cows and offspring. This will ensure the longer term prospects of the dairy industry are realised.”