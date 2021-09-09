Optimism at four-year high in food and agri-business sector

DESPITE facing increased costs, recruitment difficulties and challenges posed by Brexit, more than three-quarters of Irish food and agribusiness small and medium enterprises (SMEs) remain optimistic about the future.

That’s according to the findings of the annual ‘Food and Agribusiness Report’ compiled by the farming, food and agri-business professional services firm IFAC from surveys undertaken by Amárach Research across June and July.

As the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the report found that a combination of the vaccine roll-out and the removal of outstanding restrictions have seen optimism levels within the sector increase from 55 per cent in 2020 to a four-year high of 77 per cent this year.

Climate change was also a key issue for many SMEs, with 75 per cent of those surveyed saying they are putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) high on their agendas, with 87 per cent saying they were taking ‘positive climate change actions’.

All of the SMEs surveyed said they were investing in various climate-change initiatives, including sustainable packaging and the management of waste water and by-products. While optimism may be high, SMEs are aware that the sector is facing considerable challenges, with 71 per cent of respondents recording an increase in transport, energy and materials costs, with some believing this could contribute to increased food prices over the coming months.

The Brexit factor is also being felt, with 64 per cent of businesses saying it has had a negative effect; and half of those surveyed citing transport issues as a major impact.

The Covid pandemic has also left its mark, with 55 per cent of respondents saying they believe it will result in change in consumer habits.

While 97 per cent of respondents said they intend to maintain or grow their workforce over the next year, more than two-thirds say they are experiencing difficulties finding the right calibre of staff, with ‘lack of interest in roles’ a key factor.

The report found that while bank transfers, cheques and cash still dominate, ‘Paytech’ is having an increasing impact on the sector, with emerging platforms such as Stype and Revolut gaining traction and other banks keen to follow suit with banking-payment apps.

Commenting on the report, David Layton, head of Food and Agribusiness at IFAC, said that while it was encouraging to see optimism returning to the sector, trends to watch out for included rising costs, recruitment challenges, the negative impact of Brexit and lower-than-ideal R&D investment.

“A real missed opportunity is around the strategic planning process. It’s concerning that nearly 80 per cent of SMEs do not have a current strategic plan in place to guide their business,” said Mr Layton.

“At IFAC, we have always advised SMEs that strategic planning is paramount, and now this needs to include their ESG values, how they are embracing climate action and how they’re going to tell their customers what they’re doing,” he added.

IFAC chief executive John Donoghue said, despite the challenges posed by COVID, Brexit and climate change, it was heartening to see a very real sense of resilience and optimism emerging within the sector.

“With markets more connected than ever and investment in the sector hitting an estimated €22.3billion in 2020, this is a time of opportunity,” said Mr Donoghue.

“That opportunity comes with responsibility. Consumers are hungry for information, they want to see business leaders driving positive climate action, social impact and good governance. Anyone hoping to build a successful business will need to have ESG on their agenda,” he added.