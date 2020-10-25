Only online mart sales for now, Department confirms

Online sales only for now, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed. PHOTO: ROGER JONES

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that, in the interest of protecting those in the agri-sector and wider rural communities from the spread of Covid-19, and in line with public health guidelines, livestock mart sales will continue using online only platforms.

In a statement tonight, the Department said like many countries, Ireland is in the grip of a corona virus pandemic.

"The strict public health measures adopted by Government are absolutely necessary to protect people’s health. This has been difficult for people across many sectors, including agriculture.

"The Department has worked closely with stakeholders to protect agri food supply chains, notwithstanding the strict controls in place. This means that business cannot be conducted in the usual way.

"Against that background online mart sales systems have operated in Ireland since early April and hundreds of thousands of cattle and sheep have been bought and sold successfully using the various online platforms now available. "

It comes as mart managers around the country reported issues with broadband and some online platforms.

"On Saturday one of the three main online systems used by marts had a problem that led to a delay in mart sales in 16 mart centres. The problem was resolved after approximately two hours and sales were able to resume," the Department said.

26 of 30 mart sales that took place across the country on Saturday completed their sales, while four marts were reported as having cancelled.

The Department said its have been in contact with each of the system providers, and all have reaffirmed their commitment to taking all necessary steps to avoid any reoccurrence of such problems.

"The unprecedented numbers of people viewing and bidding on the mart online systems, and the speed at which farmers have adopted the new technology has meant that some have had to build extra resilience into their systems."

It also said that while it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions, to date mart trade via the online only systems for cattle and sheep remains good, with mart clearances of up to 95pc, and a continued steady trade as has been the case in many marts this autumn.

"Every aspect of the situation in relation to marts will be kept under review over the coming period."

Online Editors