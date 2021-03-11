Online system for slurry exports launched

A new online system to record movements of organic manure between holdings has been launched by the Department of Agriculture.

It is expected that the new system will replace the almost 16,000 paper forms submitted annually by farmers through a number of measures including: simplifying the system of reporting of movements and giving farmers access to more “prompt information” on their compliance with the Nitrates limits where they are exporting or importing manure.

Under the Nitrates Regulations farmers are obliged to farm within the limit of 170kgs of nitrogen per hectare (or 250kgs/N/ha for those who hold an approved derogation). One of the measures farmers can take to reduce nitrate levels is to export slurry to another holding. Previously, these movements had to be declared to the Department on a paper form by December 31 annually (or October 31 for derogation holders.)

On the move the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “This is a new development will replace the thousands of paper forms submitted to the Department annually while offering farmers a simple approach to maintaining their records. This year also saw the launch of an improved online application system for Nitrates Derogation applications.”

This system is open until March 31 for 2021 applications and the Department said it encourages farmers to engage with their advisors to determine if they should apply for a Nitrates Derogation.

Avoiding penalties

In terms of navigating the system, to use the on-line system farmers must be registered to use the Department’s online portal. The exporting farmer will log the movement on the portal and a text message will issue to the importing farmer alerting them to log onto the online system to accept the movement.

The minister added: “The online system is aimed at simplifying the application process and assisting farmers to avoid penalties. Rather than remembering to post a form at year end, farmers can manage this though the year as the movements happen, allowing them to plan more effectively to remain within the Nitrates limits, thus avoiding penalties.”

Several farmers incur penalties each year because they did not submit the Record 3 Form by the deadline of December 31. To facilitate the transition, the Department said it will accept both online declarations and paper forms until July 1 this year, after which date use of the new on-line system will be mandatory.

The Department will be engaging with advisors and farmers in the coming weeks to explain and bring this new facility to their attention.

Online Editors