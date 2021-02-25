Online mart trade on par with pre-Covid levels

Online mart sales throughout Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions are continuing to operate “very effectively”, the Department of Agriculture has stated.

According to the latest data from the Department’s AIM database throughput in 2021 so far – compared to the same time last year – is at 95.5pc for cattle and 95.8pc for sheep.

A DAFM spokesperson outlined that between January 1 and February 15 this year a total of 130,956 cattle and 99,395 sheep have been sold through online mart sales under Level 5 restrictions.

"During the same period in 2020 (Jan 1 to Feb 15) – pre-Covid-19 – a total of 137,154 cattle and 103,698 sheep were sold through marts.

"This is testament to the hard work, commitment and effort of mart staff and farmers during this difficult period,” the spokesperson said.

Brexit rule issues

Meanwhile, concern over a new 40-day export residency rule for livestock going to Great Britain (GB) has been raised by mart managers and breed societies.

The post-Brexit rule — set by UK authorities — outlines that EU-origin cattle must be certified as having remained for 40 days on the holding of origin before import into GB.

Vendors are having to maintain animals on behalf of GB purchasers for 40 days post-sale. The new import rule is being described as “unworkable” by mart managers and breed society representatives.

Online Editors