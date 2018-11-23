Farm Ireland
Online auction house BidX1 halts sale of farmland on its platform

Online auction house BidX1 has halted the sale of farmland on its platform.

That follows an outcry against the sale of farms repossessed by so-called “vulture funds”.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association had said it was going to protest outside Bid X1’s office next week.

But now Bid X1 has said it has decided to stop the sales.

“Due to a lack of an agreed framework between all parties on the sale of agricultural farmland, Bidx1, Irelands largest property auction company, has decided to cease the sale of agricultural farmland until such time as there is an agreed framework in place,” Bid X1 said.

Online Editors

