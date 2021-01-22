One side of Beef Plan to vote on ‘rebrand’ at AGM

One side of the embattled Beef Plan Movement will hold a vote on “rebranding” the association under a new name at its upcoming AGM this summer.

Speaking to the Farming Independent Eoin Donnelly, a leading figure on the side of the association that is organising the AGM, confirmed the move which is also supported by the two Beef Plan Movement representatives that sit on the Beef Market Taskforce, Dermot O’Brien and Enda Fingleton.

Mr Donnelly said: “At the AGM - which will be held on Saturday, May 15 – we will hold a vote regarding a permanent rebrand of ‘Beef Plan Movement’.

“We will be putting it to members to ask them whether they want the name ‘Beef Plan Movement’ to be retired and that we would rebrand accordingly.

“That’s one of the options that will be put forward at our AGM and the members can decide what name they want,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said it is the intention of the organisers to hold the AGM as a physical meeting, subject to Covid-19 restrictions. He added that the AGM will be an “open invitation” event to “all those that consider themselves members of the association”.

It is understood that the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, has been invited to be the key note speaker at the event.

Internal dispute

This is the latest development of an association that has been engulfed in a lengthy internal dispute since late 2019. It also follows contested attempts to remove two directors, Alan O’Brien and Enda Fingleton, from the board of Beef Plan Movement (CLG) after a breakdown in mediation talks last November.

The disagreements between two opposing factions of Beef Plan Movement largely centre on the management of its finances and governance issues that emerged in the wake of the national beef factory blockades in 2019.

One side of the dispute is led by co-founder Eamon Corley and company secretary Hugh Doyle, while the other side appears to be led by Beef Plan’s western regional chairman Eoin Donnelly and a number of other representatives from Beef Plan’s National Committee – including Enda Fingleton and Alan O’Brien.

Online Editors