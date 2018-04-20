Nursing home's heartwarming gesture to sheep farmer
A Dublin nursing home opened the gates to its lawns to allow one farmer who was short of fodder.
Mount Sackville Nursing Home in Dublin allowed two lambs and their mothers ‘respite’ for a number of weeks in Chapelizod onto their grounds to graze the grass.
Sr Maeve Guinan, who is from a farming background, told FarmIerland.ie that the convent offered the grass to a farmer they know, who willingly accepted the grazing grounds for the past few weeks.
The Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny run the school and nursing home in Dublin and according to Sr Maeve, the nursing home residents were overjoyed to have the sheep on the grounds, as was the gardener who was relieved of grass cutting duties for a few weeks, although she said it remains to be seen how the rose bushes will recover after their woolly friends!
Meanwhile, Shannon Airport is cutting the grass on its 400 acre grounds early to help local farmers who are short of fodder.
Farmers around the country have been struggling in recent weeks as a shortage of fodder to feed animals, as the fodder crisis has emerged as farmers begin to run out of feed - such as silage - for their cattle.
This has happened as the weather last summer, when farmers make silage, was not good enough to make as much silage as they would like, particularly in western areas.
Coupled with this, the winter has been very long for farmers and they have had to keep cattle indoors for longer than usual, and are therefore more reliant on silage stocks.