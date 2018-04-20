Nursing home's heartwarming gesture to sheep farmer

Mount Sackville Nursing Home in Dublin allowed two lambs and their mothers ‘respite’ for a number of weeks in Chapelizod onto their grounds to graze the grass.

Sr Maeve Guinan, who is from a farming background, told FarmIerland.ie that the convent offered the grass to a farmer they know, who willingly accepted the grazing grounds for the past few weeks.

The Sisters of St Joseph of Cluny run the school and nursing home in Dublin and according to Sr Maeve, the nursing home residents were overjoyed to have the sheep on the grounds, as was the gardener who was relieved of grass cutting duties for a few weeks, although she said it remains to be seen how the rose bushes will recover after their woolly friends!