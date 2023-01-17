Number of new entrants to dairying remain consistent, but market uncertainty looms

The number of new entrants into Irish dairying in 2023 is set to remain “broadly in line” with recent years as co-operatives commit to a total of at least 100 new suppliers, it has emerged.

However, it comes amid mounting industry concern over changing market conditions and looming uncertainty for milk prices, on the back of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

In response to Farming Independent queries, a Tírlan spokesperson said the processor will take on “56 new entrants and 17 additional units” in 2023. Though slightly back on 2021 levels, the co-op says its recent policy change in non-requirement to be a shareholder “will create opportunity for new entrants interested in applying to supply”.

An Aurivo spokesperson said the co-op has committed to 24 new entrants and expects that its total milk pool solids will “increase by approximately 3pc in 2023”.

A Dairygold spokesperson projected “approximately 10-15 new entrants” while its milk production is also forecast to “increase by between 2-3pc” this year.

At Kerry, a spokesperson said new entrant applications are set to “be in the single digits”, while the processor projects milk volumes across the catchment to “be in-line with 2022 volumes”.

Lakeland Dairies did not specify a new entrant figure, instead stating that it “will continue to welcome new entrants to dairying in 2023, north and south.”

Nevertheless, in its latest milk price statement (unchanged at 58.85c/L for December milk in ROI and 47.5c/L in NI) the processor warned: that “for the current year, the Board is aware that market conditions are changing significantly”.

“Global milk supplies have continued to grow significantly, and markets have weakened considerably throughout the past quarter. Economic conditions worldwide remain uncertain and consumer spending power is increasingly compromised by inflation and cost of living circumstances, with continuing effects on buying patterns. Lakeland Dairies continues to monitor market developments.”

Ornua shared a similar caution in its PPI statement for December (which actually went up to 173.4 from 171.8 in the previous month). It stated: “Seasonally low purchase volumes in December mean lower market prices have not yet been reflected in the PPI. Based on current spot pricing, and as Ornua trading volumes increase seasonally, declines in the Ornua PPI are expected over the coming months.”