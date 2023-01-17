Farming

Number of new entrants to dairying remain consistent, but market uncertainty looms

Market concerns are set to affect the dairy industry in the coming months and years. Photo: Getty Images

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

The number of new entrants into Irish dairying in 2023 is set to remain “broadly in line” with recent years as co-operatives commit to a total of at least 100 new suppliers, it has emerged.

However, it comes amid mounting industry concern over changing market conditions and looming uncertainty for milk prices, on the back of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

