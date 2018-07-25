The numbers of staff at State agency Teagasc earning more than €100,000 per annum last year increased by four to 26.

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26

That is according to the 2017 Teagasc annual report which show that the top earner at Teagasc last year earned between €150,000 and €160,000 with three more earning between €140,000 and €150,000.

The annual report further confirms that four earned between €110,000 and €120,000 and 18 between €100,000 and €110,000. Teagasc is the national body providing integrated research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities.

Numbers employed by Teagasc last year increased from 1,198 to 1,217 with staff costs decreasing from €114.94m to €111.76m. The staff costs include €38.8m on retirement benefit costs. Last year, Teagasc’s operating surplus reduced by 36.8% from €7.95m to €5m as its total income reduced from €189.65m to €183.2m. The agency’s expenditure reduced from €181.7m to €178.19m.