Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26

Gordon Deegan

The numbers of staff at State agency Teagasc earning more than €100,000 per annum last year increased by four to 26.

That is according to the 2017 Teagasc annual report which show that the top earner at Teagasc last year earned between €150,000 and €160,000 with three more earning between €140,000 and €150,000.

The annual report further confirms that four earned between €110,000 and €120,000 and 18 between €100,000 and €110,000.

Teagasc is the national body providing integrated research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities.

Numbers employed by Teagasc last year increased from 1,198 to 1,217 with staff costs decreasing from €114.94m to €111.76m. The staff costs include €38.8m on retirement benefit costs.

Last year, Teagasc’s operating surplus reduced by 36.8% from €7.95m to €5m as its total income reduced from €189.65m to €183.2m. The agency’s expenditure reduced from €181.7m to €178.19m.

The annual report also discloses that Teagasc last year spent €2.274m on consultancy costs.

Consultancy costs include the cost of external advice to management and exclude outsourced ‘business-as-usual’ functions and the total includes €448,000 on legal advice, €887,000 on architectural/engineering advice, €401,000 on research advice and €345,000 on ‘other’.

The accounts also disclose that Teagasc paid out €227,000 in settlements of legal cases but no further details are provided.

In terms of travel and subsistence expenditure, Teagasc last year paid €4.7m for authority members and staff in Ireland and €770,000 for international subsistence and travel.

The agency last year spent €25,000 on staff and client hospitality. Under the hospitality heading, the accounts state that “Teagasc has a 10 year premium seat sponsorship agreement with Croke Park at an annual cost of €4,800 for staff incentive and stakeholder entertainment. The costs attributable to staff incentives in 2017 was €4,800.”

Last year, Teagasc received €142m in Oireachtas grants while it generated €3.9m from the sale of livestock.

In his report on the accounts, Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy highlights that Teagasc discloses that, during 2017, it incurred expenditure of €1.35m where the procurement procedures employed did not comply with public procurement guidelines. 

Mr McCarthy states: “The non-compliant procurement was identified by the Authority after it reviewed the compliance status of all contracts with an annual value greater than €25,000.”

In response, Teagasc chairman, Dr Noel Cawley stated: “Of the 390 contracts reviewed, out of €42m general operating expenditure, 19 were found to be non-compliant and the annual value of these non-compliant contracts was €1.35m.”

He said: “Tendering exercises have since been completed for the majority of those contracts and they are now compliant. Teagasc is currently upgrading its procurement systems with a view to minimising the risk of non-compliance in future.”

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in News

Goodman's ABP seals deal to sell beef online in China
Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal

Farmers and car buyers win from EU-Japan deal
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

Proposals to set maximum EU farm payments at €100,000 but...
Agricultural machinery has got bigger over the years

Rural road safety appeal as silage season in full swing
Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Croker, said his client had two Massey Ferguson tractors in his yard to be restored. Stock image.

'Crossed wires': Judge fines mechanic after he repairs the wrong Massey
Sligo County Council is counting the cost of a spate of gorse fires last year

'Minister in Denial': Some Sligo farmers at a loss of up to €40k over burnt land...
Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Warning over garden clippings being dumped in grazing pasture after...


Top Stories

There are reports of high prices for straw

Harvest yields will be down by 600,000t predict Teagasc
EU Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Phil Hogan

'I fought tooth and nail to protect Direct Payments' Commissioner...
Mr Trump, bearing a ‘make our farmers great again’ cap (AP)

Trump to offer US farmers billions to ease trade pain
A number of safeguards have been put in place to ensure the system cannot be abused under the new Fair Deal overhaul

Fair Deal overhaul set to help farming families
One in four people stating that they do not know enough to trust farmers entirely when it comes to milk production,

40% of consumers don't fully trust dairy processors as more turn to dairy...
Stock Image.

Department to accept written requests for GLAS derogation from farmers in...
Stock Image

Calls made for less intensive livestock farmers to up silage production to...