Number of high fliers at Teagasc earning over €100,000 increases to 26
The numbers of staff at State agency Teagasc earning more than €100,000 per annum last year increased by four to 26.
That is according to the 2017 Teagasc annual report which show that the top earner at Teagasc last year earned between €150,000 and €160,000 with three more earning between €140,000 and €150,000.
The annual report further confirms that four earned between €110,000 and €120,000 and 18 between €100,000 and €110,000.
Teagasc is the national body providing integrated research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities.
Numbers employed by Teagasc last year increased from 1,198 to 1,217 with staff costs decreasing from €114.94m to €111.76m. The staff costs include €38.8m on retirement benefit costs.
Last year, Teagasc’s operating surplus reduced by 36.8% from €7.95m to €5m as its total income reduced from €189.65m to €183.2m. The agency’s expenditure reduced from €181.7m to €178.19m.
The annual report also discloses that Teagasc last year spent €2.274m on consultancy costs.
Consultancy costs include the cost of external advice to management and exclude outsourced ‘business-as-usual’ functions and the total includes €448,000 on legal advice, €887,000 on architectural/engineering advice, €401,000 on research advice and €345,000 on ‘other’.
The accounts also disclose that Teagasc paid out €227,000 in settlements of legal cases but no further details are provided.
In terms of travel and subsistence expenditure, Teagasc last year paid €4.7m for authority members and staff in Ireland and €770,000 for international subsistence and travel.
The agency last year spent €25,000 on staff and client hospitality. Under the hospitality heading, the accounts state that “Teagasc has a 10 year premium seat sponsorship agreement with Croke Park at an annual cost of €4,800 for staff incentive and stakeholder entertainment. The costs attributable to staff incentives in 2017 was €4,800.”
Last year, Teagasc received €142m in Oireachtas grants while it generated €3.9m from the sale of livestock.
In his report on the accounts, Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy highlights that Teagasc discloses that, during 2017, it incurred expenditure of €1.35m where the procurement procedures employed did not comply with public procurement guidelines.
Mr McCarthy states: “The non-compliant procurement was identified by the Authority after it reviewed the compliance status of all contracts with an annual value greater than €25,000.”
In response, Teagasc chairman, Dr Noel Cawley stated: “Of the 390 contracts reviewed, out of €42m general operating expenditure, 19 were found to be non-compliant and the annual value of these non-compliant contracts was €1.35m.”
He said: “Tendering exercises have since been completed for the majority of those contracts and they are now compliant. Teagasc is currently upgrading its procurement systems with a view to minimising the risk of non-compliance in future.”
Online Editors