NPWS and EPA seek access to Department’s GLAS data

The GLAS scheme involves more than 50,000 farmers Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Environmental Protections Agency (EPA) are seeking access to Department of Agriculture data on the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) for the first time.

While the Department has previously provided the NPWS with information on the BPS scheme — including participants and land use — information regarding GLAS, or predecessors REPS and AOS, have never been shared by Agriculture House.

Although the Department, NPWS and EPA would not specifically outline the type of data being sought, or detailed reasons behind the move, it is understood a legal basis would be required for access to data on GLAS farm locations or measures carried out.

