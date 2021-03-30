NPWS and EPA seek access to Department’s GLAS data

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the Environmental Protections Agency (EPA) are seeking access to Department of Agriculture data on the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) for the first time.

While the Department has previously provided the NPWS with information on the BPS scheme — including participants and land use — information regarding GLAS, or predecessors REPS and AOS, have never been shared by Agriculture House.

Although the Department, NPWS and EPA would not specifically outline the type of data being sought, or detailed reasons behind the move, it is understood a legal basis would be required for access to data on GLAS farm locations or measures carried out.

A Department spokesperson said: “DAFM can share data, including the data outlined [GLAS], once a valid legal basis has been provided to allow for this data sharing. “To do so, we must have a written data sharing agreement in place with the requesting authority. We are currently considering such a request from the NPWS.” An NPWS spokesperson said: “Data-sharing is a matter regularly considered by our two Departments, with a view to effective management of the work of both. It is of course subject to the legislation around General Data Protection Regulation.” An EPA spokesperson said: “The EPA is constantly seeking new data sources and new data from existing data suppliers in order to support our environmental assessments. “The EPA engages regularly with DAFM in relation to sharing and exchanging data which supports our assessment of the pressures on water quality and the impact of measures taken. “We have liaised with DAFM in relation to accessing the GLAS data as it represents further data which could help inform these assessments.” Farms and measure Earlier this month, at a bilateral dialogue on nature conservation in Ireland — between the European Commission, Irish Government Departments and agencies — Jack Nolan senior inspector with the Department of Agriculture responded to questions on the matter. Mr Nolan said: “GLAS data hasn’t been given to the NPWS. The Department provides information on the BPS (Basic Payment Scheme) on participants and land use, but we have never provided data on exactly where GLAS farms are, or the measures that are there, or for REPS before it.”

