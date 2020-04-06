NPA 'ploughing ahead' with 2020 event plans

Farming life goes on... Jack Callan ploughing at Funshog Ardee, Co Louth last Friday. The extended dry weather has seen farming ramped up across the country in recent weeks. Pic Seamus Farrelly

Organisers of the country's best-attended annual event are 'ploughing ahead' with plans to stage this year's event in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Ploughing Championships are due to take place Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow on September 15-17.

Anna Marie McHugh confirmed that planning is continuing for this year's 'ploughing'.

"The National Ploughing Association (NPA) are closely monitoring and following government guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic, with public health and safety our foremost priority," she said.

Last week the organisation opened its trade exhibition online booking system, two weeks later than usual due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Ms McHugh stressed: "We will act in the best interest of the country if and when the time comes that a decision has to be made about Ploughing 2020.

"NPA do not foresee that a decision will have to be made until much closer to the Championships.

"Until that time we will continue making plans for the event in as far as is possible adhering to Government guidelines, and we will work with exhibitors to ensure we can give their business the best support we can in these very difficult times."

Ms McHugh said around a third of the club/county qualifying ploughing matches for this year's National had to be postponed due to the crisis, and these will be re-scheduled.

A note to potential exhibition stand holders says the online booking for the ploughing is now open "in the HOPE that by September our country will be back to normal and the Ploughing Championships will take place as scheduled".

Last year, a record-breaking 297,000 people attended the event at Fenagh.

The bumper crowds came a year after Storm Ali blew the ploughing off course - they had to cancel the biggest day of the event at Tullamore.

The impact of the storm resulted in the company behind the ploughing nursing pre-tax losses of €494,370 for 2018. This followed revenues decreasing by 12pc from €5.6m to €4.97m.

