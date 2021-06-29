Novel straw auction stirs interest as prices rise

Straw being loaded at Ballyroan, Co. Laois by Jack O'Meara, Saturday 19 September 2020. Photo: Alf Harvey

Straw from standing grain crops will be sold in a novel online auction which is due to take place this weekend (July 3-5).

The timed auction is a collaboration involving MartEye, Ballybay Mart and Irish Agri Auctions. Also on sale over the three days are hay stocks from last year, and round bales of silage.

The sale is expected to attract considerable farmer interest and should give an early indication of the strength of the straw and fodder market this year.

Livestock farmers are bracing themselves for buoyant demand and strong straw prices, due to the impact of the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), which will see cereal growers paid for chopping and tilling in a proportion of their straw.

Early indications from Britain suggest that standing straw prices have jumped by €30-35/acre, with prices ranging from €125/ac to €145/ac depending on the region.

Jamie Nolan of MartEye said that 300-400ac of standing straw had already been committed to the auction, along with 600 big square bales of hay, and close to 100 bales of silage. There is also the possibility of a pit of silage being auctioned.

He said MartEye has around 190,000 users, while around 17,500 buyers are registered to the platforms of Ballybay Mart and Irish Agri Auctions.

“This should ensure a national audience,” he said.

Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers said stocks of straw are very low and many tillage farmers being sounded out regarding supplies.

However, he predicted that there should be enough straw in the country to meet demand despite the SIM.

He said the total area sown to cereal crops this year was up 3.5pc to 276,000ha.

Although the area of barley sown is down, he said crops are looking really good and there was a higher proportion and acreage of winter barley planted.

Meanwhile, harvest prices remain volatile, with conflicting crop forecasts around the world. Although a heat-wave in the US has prompted yield concerns, the outlook for crops is generally good, so prices have slipped.

Irish wheat off the combine is forecast to make €190/t, with barley on €175-180/t.