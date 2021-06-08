‘Noughties data on Irish beef and dairy footprint still stands – with some caveats,’ says top EU scientist 

The EU Commission report concluded that Ireland had the joint lowest carbon footprint for milk production and the fifth lowest for beef production in the EU. Photo: John Kelly

It is scientifically credible for the Irish farm sector to defend its current carbon footprint by citing favourable findings from a wide-ranging EU research paper based on data from almost two decades ago, a top scientist has confirmed.

Dr Adrian Leip lead researcher of the European Commission Joint Research report ‘Evaluation of the livestock sector's contribution to the EU greenhouse gas emissions’ – published in 2010 but based on 2004 data – told the Farming Independent that the paper’s key findings on Ireland still stand today, but “with some caveats”.

The report, which compared the carbon footprints of the main livestock commodities from all EU countries, concluded that Ireland had the joint lowest carbon footprint for milk production (Ireland and Austria) and the fifth lowest for beef production in the EU.

While it has become one of the most cited reports by the country’s agri-sector stakeholders – including the Minister for Agriculture, Bord Bia, Teagasc, National Dairy Council and farm organisations – when discussing the carbon footprint of Irish beef and dairy production, many environmental NGOs and climate change experts continue to “dismiss” and “criticise” it as “outdated” research.

When asked if it is scientifically credible for Irish agri-sector representatives to continue to reference the 2010 report Dr Adrian Leip said: “It is, with some caveats. CH4 (methane) and N2O (nitrous oxide) emission intensities, which are usually assigned to agricultural products, are close to EU average in Ireland.

“What makes the difference are emissions from land use change, as Ireland apparently imported less feed from overseas than other European countries in the years relevant for the study.”

While the study quantifies carbon sequestration in grasslands, as scientific evidence available at the time suggested, Dr Leip said that this method “has not become part of the official methodologies” of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.

As such, he says this would “negatively impact” on the report’s findings about Irish agriculture to a certain degree. “Because the permanent carbon sequestration rate of grasslands has not become IPCC standard, it is reasonable to consider this assumption as obsolete.

“This would considerably lower the comparative advantage of Ireland's beef and milk production in terms of emissions. Moreover, we did not check the more recent development of feed imports from overseas in Ireland.

“Should those have increased substantially more than in other EU member states this would further impact negatively on Ireland's LCA (life-cycle assessment) rank.

“Nevertheless, even in this case, Ireland would still perform on EU average, since we do not have indications that other parameters would have developed so differently from other member states as to significantly change the rank.

“Meat production in Ireland is mainly grass-based and this could indeed imply lower emissions from land use for feed. On the other side, production cycles are much longer and this means that animals emit methane for more time to produce the same amount of meat,” Mr Leip concluded.