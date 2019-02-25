North's livestock worrying law hit by Stormont logjam

Tougher action is needed to deal with livestock worrying, the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has said.

It comes as new figures reveal attacks by dogs cost the local industry nearly £40,000 last year.

The number of incidents is at a record high, although experts believe the problem is under-reported. UFU deputy president Victor Chestnutt called for legislation around livestock worrying to be strengthened.

"It is a harrowing sight to see ewes and lambs that have been seriously injured or killed by dogs and no farmer should have to go through this," he said. "In Northern Ireland there is little legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.