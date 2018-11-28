Northern Ireland farmers shoot down compensation cut suggestion for TB-infected cows

Northern Ireland farmers have shot down a suggestion compensation for cattle affected by TB should be cut, saying such a measure would not be accepted until "meaningful action" is taken to eradicate the disease in wildlife.

Farmers were reacting after a report found one in eight cattle herds in Northern Ireland are affected by bovine tuberculosis.

Ulster Farmers' Union deputy president, David Brown said while it supported parts of a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General, it would not be backing calls for a reduction in compensation until meaningful action was taken in tackling TB in wildlife - not just in cattle. He instead reiterated the representative body's suggestion that farmers could pay a levy to the costly effort to eradicate TB.

The disease remains a common problem, despite around £40m a year being spent trying to eradicate it - with around £500m being spent over the past half century since the introduction of the bovine TB eradication programme. Since 2006, £158m has been paid to farmers for the compulsory eradication of 127,500 cattle under the bovine TB eradication scheme.