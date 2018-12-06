Northern Ireland authorities confirm Bluetounge detected in imported heifer

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in Northern Ireland has confirmed Bluetongue was detected in a heifer imported from France.

The animal, which was imported last week, tested positive following a stringent post-import testing regime.

Bluetongue does not cause disease in humans or affect food safety. It is a virus transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, sheep and other camelids such as llamas. It can reduce milk yield and cause infertility, and in the most severe cases is fatal for infected animals. The midges are most active between May and October and not all susceptible animals show immediate signs of contracting the virus. The Chief Veterinary Officer in Northern Ireland, Dr Robert Huey, today urged farmers to remain vigilant and said the detection offers another timely reminder to farmers for the need to think carefully before importing susceptible animals from Bluetongue affected areas.

“It is vitally important that we keep Bluetongue out. The risk is not only to themselves but to the whole industry as the impacts on trade could be catastrophic as a result. “If farmers feel they must import from Bluetongue-affected countries, they should consider what additional guarantees the seller can provide such as requesting a pre-export test to be carried out to prove effective immunity to the Bluetongue virus.”