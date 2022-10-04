North a ‘gaping hole’ for fertiliser database abuse

The Department of Agriculture’s planned fertiliser database will be open to ‘major abuse’ if fertiliser purchases in Northern Ireland are not included, said Tirlán Fertiliser Manager John Carroll.

Mr Carroll told a hearing of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee last week that while the vast majority of farmers will operate within the rules of the new database, a number of them that wish to go outside of this will find a way.

The National Fertiliser Database is planned to come into effect from the start of 2023 and will require farmers’ fertiliser purchases to be registered.

However, merchants have warned that the ongoing capacity for farmers to purchase fertiliser from outside the State is an enormous black hole in the current plans for a register.

The presence of a vibrant cross-border trade in agricultural products, particularly in the counties that surround the border, leaves the new system “very open”, Mr Carroll told the Committee.

“Lorries are coming up and down from the North regularly,” he said. “Many would bring down fertiliser and bring up straw. That’s their business and they have been doing it for years.”

He also said it is possible that fertiliser could go directly from the port to a farm in the Republic, never enter Northern Ireland and still not be picked up by the new register if it is purchased via a Northern Irish merchant.

“The Department fully understands the problem, but hasn’t found a way of sorting it yet,” he said.

“I would ask the question: what benefit will it give? We are going to go to a lot of trouble and expense to put this system in place.

“I would wonder if we are disadvantaging some farmers and advantaging others that can see the loopholes.

“That’s never a great place to be when you are pushing people into loopholes,” he said.

Mr Carroll stressed he was not opposed to farmers buying fertiliser in Northern Ireland, adding that a fertiliser register for the island of Ireland could be a solution.

“At the moment, the North is a gaping hole,” he said.