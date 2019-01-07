Non-compliant carcase trimming cases revealed todate may 'only be tip of iceberg' - Beef Plan group

The 19 cases of non-compliant carcase trim specification revealed so far may only be the tip of the iceberg, according to the Beef Plan Movement, which is calling for farmer representatives to be allowed factory access to supervise.

The 19 cases of non-compliant carcase trim specification revealed so far may only be the tip of the iceberg, according to the Beef Plan Movement, which is calling for farmer representatives to be allowed factory access to supervise.

The suspicion many beef farmers have, it says, is that the 19 identified non-compliant trim cases are only the tip of the iceberg.

Last year 19 carcasses were found to be non-compliant with trim regulations and now the Beef Plan Movement group is also advising farmers to request the images of cattle killed in the last six months in order to have them examined by a trained grader to establish if the trim has been non-compliant . It also said that it is part of the Beef Plan to have farm representatives trained to the same standard as the Department graders to provide more supervision of the vital area on the kill floor between the hide puller and the scales. "This is now necessary to ensure fairness," it said in a statement.

Before Christmas, the Department of Agriculture detailed information that 19 carcasses, or 0.05pc of the carcasses inspected in 2018, and the factories where the non-compliant carcases were processed. It also said it was introducing a new system where Veterinary Public Health Inspection Service staff will assist staff of the Beef Carcase Classification Unit to provide additional assurance in relation to the regulation of trimming of carcasses by factories has been established.