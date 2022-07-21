'No talk of forced cull' at DAFM as officials target reduced slaughter age

There is no talk of “a forced cull” in cattle numbers at the Department of Agriculture (DAFM) to reduce emissions, the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee has heard.

Dale Crammond DAFM inspector on livestock emissions said the Department’s focus instead remains on measures to reduce slaughter age from 27 to 24 months, stocking rates that do not exceed 170kg/ha of nitrogen per year, and tighter restrictions on fertiliser use.

In a wide-ranging meeting on the calculation of the country’s methane emissions and sectoral emissions ceilings, Prof Frank Mitloehner animal and air-quality expert at University of California, Davis, warned committee members that cutting herd sizes in Ireland “isn’t a practical solution” and could “lead to a spike – not a reduction – in greenhouse gas emissions”.

Climate scientist Prof Myles Allen of Oxford University said if methane emissions in Ireland “decreased by just 3pc per decade” (by gradual reduction in headcount or adding seaweed to fodder for example) then that herd’s methane emissions “cause no further warming impact on global temperature”.

Prof Barry McMullin of the Faculty of Engineering and Computing at DCU warned that unless methane emissions from all sources, including ruminant agriculture, “reduce substantially” in the coming decades “we will not limit the peak of global temperatures”.

While, despite acknowledgment of problems in the accuracy of metrics used to calculate methane, climate scientist Peter Thorne of Maynooth University said, “like it or lump it” Ireland’s performance against current accountancy systems “is what will result or not result in fines from the EU”.

It comes amid ongoing political tension over the soon-to-be-announced, legally binding, sectoral emissions cut for Irish agriculture by 2030 with a 22pc to 30pc target on the table.

Asked by Michael Fitzmaurice Independent TD whether the Department is considering “a forced cull” to reduce agri-sector emissions Mr Crammond replied:

“The targets for agriculture are very ambitious, it's going to require every farmer in the country to contribute to those targets and every farmer is different so the contribution that every individual farmer will make will be different to the process.

“No-one is talking about a forced cull in the Department of Agriculture. We have a series of measures set out in the Climate Action Plan, we need to implement those – and fast.

“The earlier slaughter age is exactly the sort of issue that we need to bottom out. There are a lot of Aberdeen Angus cattle being finished at 22 and 23 months off grass, we need to see how the genetics of those animals are enabling them to be killed at those weights.

“By moving to earlier slaughter, from 27 to 24 months, there is potentially 0.7 of a megatonne there of emissions abatement that will have a real meaningful impact on reducing methane emissions, so it’s exactly the sort of measure that we need to be looking at.”

On the future of Ireland’s herd size, Prof Mitloehner warned that “global demand for animal sourced foods is rising” with the bulk of livestock emissions “coming from less efficient regions of the world”.

“Reducing herd sizes isn’t a practical solution, especially in Ireland, where farmers are very efficient producers.

“If they scaled back their herds, production would likely move to another region so that global demand could be met.

“Given how proficient Irish farmers are, those picking up the slack, so to speak, may well be less environmentally sustainable than Irish farmers. This is called leakage, a phenomenon that could well lead to a spike – not a reduction – in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Pushed on the topic by Green Party TD Brian Leddin, Prof Allen said “there is no question that increasing a herd size has a warming impact on the planet” because “it increases the amount of methane in the air at any one time”.

However, he argued that conventional accounting systems used to report methane “misrepresent the impact of the gas on global temperature”.

“Past increases in herd sizes have had a warming impact and future hypothetical increases in herd sizes would have a very significant warming impact – some of Ireland’s trading partners are planning to increase their herd substantially in the next 30 years.

“I think Ireland could have a profound geopolitical impact by starting to report warming impact of emissions in your contributions to the UNFCCC.

“We absolutely must discourage countries, or at least make it clear to countries, what they’re doing if they increase their herds – they are causing huge amounts of unacknowledged warming.

“Reducing methane has the same impact on global temperature as taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, so if you reduce a herd, it has the same impact on global temperature as planting a lot of trees, actively taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

“I don’t understand why there has to be a fight over this because that is actually a good thing, it simply isn’t acknowledged in the way we characterise methane’s impact at the moment – and if it were acknowledged it might go a long way to diffuse farmers’ concerns.”