No substance to Kepak's €6.5m plant expansion announcement, claims TD

Dan Danagher

Kepak has been accused of relying on a "phantom announcement" in relation to a €6.5m investment at its plant in Clare.

At the height of the recent beef dispute the meat processor released a statement saying it had "indefinitely postponed a planned and publicly announced major €6.5m investment" at its site in Drumquin in Co Clare.

It said in the statement dated September 17 the postponement was "as a direct result of the ongoing illegal blockades".

However, independent TD Michael Harty believes that the investment claim was a "phantom announcement".

Clare TD Dr Michael Harty Photo: James Connolly
Deputy Harty said there is no evidence of it anywhere, going back to 2016.

"I believe the recent statement had no substance and was purely a means of putting additional pressure on the protesting farmers to withdraw their protest," he said.

During the beef price dispute, he said meat processors used every means at their disposal, including legal proceedings, to undermine the position of the protesting farmers.

Mr Harty accused meat processors of setting up farmers against each other by highlighting producers who needed to sell cattle as opposed to those manning the protest.

"Meat processors also used the tactic of laying off workers to apply pressure on the protesters and now we have this phantom announcement," he said.

In response, Kepak's PR firm said: "At the time of the acquisition, Kepak publicly outlined its intention to develop the site and since then has been engaging with the Department of Agriculture as well as Enterprise Ireland."

However, the PR agency declined to provide details about when and where the original announcement of the investment was made.

Trade Minister Pat Breen said he believes Kepak was serious about investing in the Drumquin plant, and remained hopeful that the project could be revived.

"I have met with Kepak following the acquisition. The most recent meeting with Kepak was on October 24 last.

"We discussed the company's overall expansions plans - including further investment in the plant at Drumquin.

"It is my intention to meet Kepak again to discuss the future of the plant following recent events."

