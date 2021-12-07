No sign of fertiliser prices coming down, top industry exec warns

The physical stock of fertiliser in the country is 50pc lower than in normal years, according to Liam Woulfe, managing director of Grassland Agro.

Speaking at the Irish Tillage And Land Use Society winter conference last week, Woulfe detailed the chaos in global fertiliser markets and said there was “nothing on the horizon” to indicate a fall-off in the historically high prices.

He explained that the key dynamics driving the fertiliser market included gas availability, logistics concerns, nutrient price trends, currency movements, low European fertiliser inventories, supply limitations from key producing countries and working capital challenges.

The cost of energy, namely natural gas, is one of the main reasons fertiliser prices have skyrocketed since the summer.

“We are in a very tricky world when the gas price is gone beyond petroleum… and we must remember, the gas price in the EU is roughly on average eight times more expensive than industrial gas in Russia,” he said.

Another major big issue facing fertiliser companies this year is logistics, Woulfe said.

“While prices are gone mad for the product, shipping is also very difficult. The biggest problem with shipping right now is not really the price of it, it is actually the availability,” he said.

“Our business is awfully seasonal. We do 25pc of our annual business between now and the end of February… then we do another 25pc for delivery on the farm in March.

“So now we have 50pc of the year almost distributed into the marketplace by the end of March.

“The market is very tightly controlled and if shipping is not going well, it’s difficult — and it certainly is not going well right now.”

Expand Close Liam Woulfe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Liam Woulfe

Woulfe also said packaging costs are up by 30-40pc on last year, pallets are up by 60pc and road haulage is up 10pc.

Currency fluctuations are also adding to the price hikes, Woulfe explained, highlighting the weakness of the euro now compared to the last fertiliser price spike in 2008.

“In 2008, there was quite a period that we had a $1.58 to euro conversion. Today, it’s $1.13 — the effect on an $800 product is roughly €205 of a difference,” he said.

Woulfe said the price spike in 2008 had a lasting impact on him and on the industry.

“You’ll never hear me talking about fertiliser without mentioning what happened in 2008,” he said.

“That was an absolutely torturous period for a business like ours. No matter what you did, you had to buy stock to have stock. Then when you had stock, you were concerned that the price might go down, and then people are slow buying.

“That was a bad place to have stock, particularly going into 2009 when the price effectively collapsed.

“However, I can tell you that there’s no signals of anything like that on the horizon now.”

Expand Close Fertiliser prices since 2002 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fertiliser prices since 2002

Another critical area impacting the market is the lack of product availability, particularly in Europe.

“Effectively, the inventories in the nitrogen area across European businesses in autumn 2021 are 30pc below what they were in previous years,” he said. “That is a monumental worry.”

This, he said was being exacerbated supply limitations in a number of major fertiliser-producing countries.

He explained that Russia has put tight controls on nitrogen exports.

“They have a massive policy of keeping their own people fed and making sure they’re a producer of food rather than just an exporter of nutrients,” he said.

China, the largest exporter of fertiliser, is also a concern, Woulfe said, noting that it exports 25pc of the world’s traded fertilisers and it had effectively ceased export of the product.

Meanwhile, the political situation in Belarus has also significantly impacted the fertiliser market as it produces some 20pc of the world’s traded potash.

Read More

“Sanctions on Belarus are kicking in very firmly and effectively, it’s a no go topic for anybody to be trading in sanctioned countries,” he said.

To further complicate matters, Woulfe said the huge price increases were putting pressure on firms’ credit and insurance limits.

“As a result, they are looking for importers to be paying cash... that puts pressure then on the importer to get paid by the cooperative or merchant, and then they must recover their money from the farmer,” he said.

Woulfe said there could be a host of consequences to the flux in the fertiliser market.

Firstly he said, farm profitability could take “a big hit”.

“That’s a possibility… I think we’re very fortunate that commodities have been good and farm profitability has been very good, relative to norm,” he said.

The inability of the supply chain to get product is another possible consequence, he said, adding his fears of the impact of the failure of any link in the chain to pay in line with the new prices.

Summing up the stark situation, Woulfe said everyone in the supply chain must be “calm”.

“We have to be aware that there is a much tighter management process to go on this year. There’s going to have to be a trust along the chain,” he said.

Farmers urged to buy ‘little and often’

Buying fertiliser “little and often” is Liam Woulfe’s advice for farmers, particularly tillage farmers facing this season’s skyrocketing prices.

“I think they need to nibble away at buying their needs for the season,” he said. “Margins are tight in grain, but my view is buy little and often.

“I’m not saying that it (high prices) is going to last for ever, but we have no horizon where there’s likely to be a weakness in the immediate future.

“But at the same time, don’t stockpile — you could end up having too much at a dear price at the end. Don’t be caught on the wrong side of it.

Cash-flow

“It will help cash-flow if you try and buy it gradually.”

In terms of access to fertiliser, Woulfe said he is aware of merchants and co-ops offering customers “allocations of product” based on the previous season’s usage.

“Take your allocation and work with it and be back in again for the next thing. That’d be what I would do,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of cash-flow to the entire supply chain, Woulfe indicated that his company would be asking merchants for payment at the end of December to “make sure that we are able to keep the chain going afterwards”.

“It’s not that we have a problem in the first helping. The problem is when we go to the second helping, we have put up cash,” he said.

Woulfe said, in his judgement, the amount of physical stock in the country is “50pc of a normal year’s at this point”.

“That’s largely because of delays in purchasing,” he said, adding that he is also expecting a reduction in consumption on farms in the region of 20pc this year.

In terms of the availability of different types of product, Woulfe said: “If we get all the key raw materials to come in and reach us at the right moments, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t do the same thing as we do any other year.

“But in general, there will be probably less iterations of products this year.”

Read More



