No sign of fertiliser prices coming down, top industry exec warns

Gas availability, shipping concerns, currency movements, low inventories and global politics all suggest that there’s no price fall-off on the horizon, says Grassland Agro MD

Many major fertiliser producing nations have halted exports adding further to surging prices. Stock image Expand
Ciaran Moran

The physical stock of fertiliser in the country is 50pc lower than in normal years, according to Liam Woulfe, managing director of Grassland Agro.

Speaking at the Irish Tillage And Land Use Society winter conference last week, Woulfe detailed the chaos in global fertiliser markets and said there was “nothing on the horizon” to indicate a fall-off in the historically high prices.

