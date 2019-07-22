No show for pigs amid Swife Fever threat

The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't be taking pigs to any shows this summer due to the threat of African Swine Fever.

Tullamore Show, which takes place on August 11, said it won't be holding any pig classes after discussions with the Department of Agriculture and the Irish Pig Society.

"Due to the ongoing serious situation regarding the African Swine Fever (ASF), we have had discussions with the Dept. of Agriculture, Food & Marine and the Irish Pig Society. It has been decided not to hold any pig classes or have live pigs at the Tullamore Show," a spokesperson for the show said.

The situation with African Swine Fever has worsened in recent months with the spread to previously unaffected countries in both Europe and a number of countries in Southeast Asia. This disease is extremely virulent and difficult to control, with no available vaccine.

Ireland is free of this disease but an outbreak here would threaten/eliminate our €666m pigmeat exports.

The Irish Pig Society says it hopes to still have a presence at agricultural shows this summer, giving out information on the threat of African Swine Fever.

